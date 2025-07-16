"Truly the most delusional player on tour" - Fans slam Alexander Zverev for bold 'party spoiling' take on Carlos Alcaraz & Jannik Sinner

Alexander Zverev recently laid bare his wish of 'spoiling' Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner's 'party', with the Spaniard and Italian having established themselves as the two dominant forces of contemporary men's tennis. However, Zverev's take was met with ridicule from most fans of the sport, who suggested that the German needs to first let his tennis do the talking.

Zverev currently finds himself ranked at No. 3 on the ATP Tour's singles rankings, behind second-ranked Alcaraz and reigning No. 1 Sinner. However, while the rankings might suggest that the German is quite close to the Spaniard and Italian, the reality is different. Alcaraz and Sinner continue to consistenly challenge for the biggest titles in the sport, whereas the No. 3's form, particularly in recent months, has been wayward to say the least.

At a recent, London-based Adidas event, Alexander Zverev told Tennis365:

"At the moment, Carlos is the kind of the star boy now. He just brings great energy to the court and along with Jannik, they are the players to beat. I just hope to spoil their party a little bit and I think I can do that."

Several tennis fans on X (formerly Twitter) turned critical towards the 24-time ATP Tour-level titlist upon taking notice of his 'party spoiling' take.

"Truly the most delusional player on tour…he needs to keep Carlos’ name out of his ugly mouth," one fan wrote.

"Brother here can’t even beat washed Meddy and also not to mention kicked out by a qualifier in r1 of Wimbledon lmfao he sure fancy some Jannik Sinner double triple bagel," commented another, referring to Zverev's loss to Daniil Medvedev at Halle this year and his shock upset at the hands of Arthur Rinderknech at Wimbledon.

"Bruh do it first and then talk," another fan chimed in.

"Stop talking Start playing All year you are talking talking talking. Where are the results?," questioned one.

"He says this every year," added another.

"I feel like he's been coming out with variations of this quote for years now, first by just trading out different members of the Big 3, then just Djokovic, and now using Alcaraz and Sinner," weighed in yet another fan.

Alexander Zverev has faced both Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner in Grand Slam finals and lost, despite superior head-to-head records

Alexander Zverev (left) being consoled by Jannik Sinner (right) after losing to the Italian in the men's singles final of the 2025 Australian Open (Source: Getty)

In terms of his respective head-to-head records against Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev has a narrow lead over both the Spaniard (6-5) and Italian (4-3). Unfortunately for the German though, he has failed to defeat them on tennis' biggest stages.

For instance, in the men's singles final of last year's French Open, Zverev found himself with a two-sets-to-one lead against Alcaraz and seemingly in the pole position to break his Major drought. However, the Spaniard stormed back into the contest and ultimately turned the tables on the German, who looked jaded and worn out in the last two sets of the five-set match.

Earlier this year, he faced Sinner in the Australian Open final. On this occasion, the Italian's relentless ball-striking led to a humbling straight-set loss for the German. Later, during the trophy presentation ceremony, Alexander Zverev broke down in tears, and was heartwarmingly consoled by the World No. 1.

