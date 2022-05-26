"Truly heartbroken, I keep praying for the victims and people affected by these crimes" - Serena Williams on Texas school shooting

Serena Williams has said she is "truly heartbroken" by the Texas school shooting that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers earlier this week.

An 18-year-old named Salvador Ramos opened fire in Robb Elementary School in a massacre that went on for well over 30 minutes before being killed by a Border Patrol team.

Serena Williams took to Twitter to sympathize with the friends and families of the victims.

"I have been truly heartbroken by these heinous shootings," Serena Williams wrote. "I keep praying for the victims and people affected by these crimes. I also Pray for God’s Kingdom to come, but until then we know we are living in times that are indeed “hard to deal with.”

Serena Williams not the only tennis figure to be left devastated by shooting incident in Texas

Andy Roddick, Martina Navratilova and Mardy Fish were among the tennis figures who reacted to the Texas School shooting

A number of renowned tennis figures condemned the incident and called for stricter laws to deal with gun violence in the country.

Martina Navratilova said every firearm must be registered to prevent such incidents in the future.

"Our country has a terminal violence illness… so sad and for the most part preventable… just so sad. #guncontrol NOW!!! Register every damn gun out there or go to prison," she wrote on Twitter.

Billie Jean King also called for strict action to be taken.

"My heart breaks for the 18 elementary school children and 2 teachers who lost their lives in a horrific shooting today in TX. Many details are unknown, but one thing is clear: These shootings regularly happen in the U.S. & very rarely elsewhere. The time for action is now," King said.

Andy Roddick said he was looking forward to Texas governor Greg Abbott's speech at the NRA annual national convention on Friday.

"I look forward to your speech at the NRA annual national convention this Friday. The other speakers are equally predictable. It’s time to lead sir ……. You’ll still most likely get re-elected, so you can do it. It has to be in there somewhere," Roddick tweeted.

Jessica Pegula said she felt "sick and disturbed".

"Waking up with the horrible news in Texas only a week or so after what happened in Buffalo. I feel sick and disturbed and just heartbroken for all families involved," Pegula wrote.

