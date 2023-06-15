"Truly shameful after what he did in Madrid" - Tennis fans disgusted as Feliciano Lopez becomes new Davis Cup director

Tennis fans were left disgusted after Madrid Open tournament director, Feliciano Lopez, was named the director for the 2023 Davis Cup Finals as well. The 2023 Madrid Open was marred by several controversies that left tennis fans calling for Lopez to be sacked.

However, the Spaniard has been appointed the tournament director for the Davis Cup group stage in September and the knockout stage in November. Lopez, most notably, is a four-time Davis Cup winner with Spain in 2008, 2009, 2011, and 2019.

Feliciano Lopez has been the tournament director for the Mutua Madrid Open since 2019. In the 2023 edition, the biggest controversy was the women’s doubles runners-up and champions not being allowed to speak at the trophy ceremony.

Others included models in place of the customary ball kids for prime men’s singles matches, the birthday cake size difference for Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka, and Iga Swiatek complaining about the late scheduled matches in her runner-up speech.

The 41-year-old now being appointed in charge of the Davis Cup Finals has infuriated tennis fans, who stormed Twitter voicing their sentiments.

“Disgusting. Truly shameful you’d select him after what he did in Madrid,” wrote one fan.

One user questioned whether models would replace ball kids again, while another commented that Madrid Open was a disaster.

“Now will Davis Cup also have models replacing the ball kids??” they wrote.

“so we should expect the same organization as the madrid open, which was disaster,” stated the other.

Here are more reactions from fuming tennis fans:

Cool. This appointment is 100% on brand with what the so-called "Davis Cup" has become. (No, it's not a compliment).

Oh god no because his previous work experience as tournament director was so widely reported as "good" wasn't it



4x Davis Cup champion Feliciano Lopez has been appointed as tournament director for the 2023 #DavisCup Finals

“It is a great honor” - Feliciano Lopez on being named Davis Cup Finals director

Feliciano Lopez happy to be named Davis Cup director

Meanwhile, Feliciano Lopez stated that it was a great honor to become the 2023 Davis Cup Finals tournament director. The 41-year-old will be in charge of the Group Stage, which will be held from September 12-17, and the Final 8 from November 21-26.

“It is a great honor to become Davis Cup Finals tournament director and I thank the ITF (International Tennis Federation) for appointing me,” said Lopez.

The Spaniard added he had special memories of lifting the title for his country on multiple occasions.

“I have some special memories of playing in this competition, so I am very happy to be taking a leading role in delivering these events,” he said.

The group stage of the tournament will take place across Bologna, Manchester, Valencia, and Croatia. The knockouts will be played in the city of Malaga, Spain.

