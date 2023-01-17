"Trust me, my heart is broken" - Nick Kyrgios promises Serena Williams' ex-coach he will be back soon after Australian Open withdrawal

Nick Kyrgios stated that he was "heartbroken" to be missing out on his home Slam due to his latest injury setback whilst replying to Serena Williams' ex-coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

The flamboyant Aussie announced his withdrawal from the ongoing Australian Open on Monday, citing a knee injury. The World No. 22 revealed that he would be getting minor surgery on his knee, which might keep him out of action for four to six weeks.

After hearing the news, Patrick Mouratoglou shared his thoughts on social media, stating that the 27-year-old will be missed by fans as well as the tournament.

"Nick Kyrgios, you will be heavily missed…" tweeted the Frenchman.

Kyrgios replied to the Frenchman, commenting that he was heartbroken to be missing the competition as well. At the same time, he vowed to come back stronger soon.

"I know. Trust me, my heart is broken. But I’m on the table Monday to get fixed, I’ll be back!" replied Kyrgios.

"I always wanted to just do everything right and train right and tick every box" - Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios at the 2023 Australian Open

Speaking at his press conference during the injury withdrawal announcement, Nick Kyrgios revealed that he was preparing for the 2023 Australian Open right after losing in the quarterfinals to Karen Khachanov at the 2022 US Open.

The mercurial Australian further stated his belief that he could have won the Major in New York after Rafael Nadal's early exit and Novak Djokovic's unavailability to play in the event.

"I was extremely hard on myself after that loss in the quarterfinals. Obviously thinking that I could win it from there on, and obviously just had Oz Open was on the back of my mind from that day forth as soon as I got off the court against Khachanov. I always wanted to just do everything right and train right and tick every box, and just be ready for the Oz Open," said Nick Kyrgios.

The 27-year-old also had no doubts that he will bounce back very soon and play his best tennis again.

"I'm not doubting I will be back to my full strength and playing the tennis I was playing prior to this event. Yeah, I'm devastated obviously. It's like my home tournament. I've had some great memories here. Obviously, last year winning the title in doubles and playing the best tennis of my life probably," he added.

