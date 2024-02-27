“Try returning a 147 mph flat serve & then an 85 mph kick serve” - Ben Shelton backs Frances Tiafoe on tennis being the 'hardest sport in the world'

Ben Shelton recently backed compatriot Frances Tiafoe's claim that tennis was the hardest sport to play in the world.

In a recent video segment, Tennis TV asked Tiafoe whether he thought tennis was the hardest sport to play.

"Hundred percent! It’s the hardest sport in the world. I still think it’s the hardest sport in the world," the American replied.

The interviewer then asked Tiafoe to list out the reasons as to why he thought so.

"Well A, the ball in comparison to other sports is very small. Your hand-eye [coordination] has to got to be very good. Then there’s no clock. You know, it’s not a timed sport," the World No. 16 said. "When those guys come to watch me, they’re like, 'How long is a tennis match?', I’m like: 'Sh*t I don’t know, you never know'. And then you know it’s the uncontrollable movements, up and down, side to side. So it’s tough and it’s just you."

Tiafoe's take was heavily debated in the comments section, with one person even saying that nothing was harder than hitting a 102 mph baseball followed by an 81 mph curveball.

Ben Shelton responded to that particular comment, backing Tiafoe's claims that tennis was the hardest sport.

"Try returning a 147 mph flat serve and then an 85 mph kick serve that jumps 6 feet the other way," Shelton commented on Instagram.

Ben Shelton is off to a winning start at the Mexican Open

Ben Shelton had a positive start to his Mexican Open campaign. The American, who had a breakthrough season last year, hasn't been able to replicate similar results this year.

However, the 21-year-old will look to turn things around at the Mexican Open after his win against Dan Evans. The World No. 17 had to dig deep in his Round of 32 match after he found himself a set down. But the American managed to win the second set and clinch the third set in a tiebreaker to see off the Brit 2-6, 7-5, 7-6(5).

Some of the other competitors at the Accapulco event are Frances Tiafoe, Casper Ruud, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Alex de Minaur. Shelton will face Italian Matteo Arnaldi in his Round of 16 match. Arnaldi defeated Taylor Fritz in his opening match.