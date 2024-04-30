Injured Jannik Sinner maintains caution ahead of Madrid Open 4R, refuses to confirm whether he'll play next round or not

Jannik Sinner revealed that he had been struggling with his hip during his third round match at the 2024 Madrid Open.

Sinner is having an exceptional 2024 season, having secured three titles this year already. He claimed his title of the year at the Australian Open, followed by victories at the ABN AMRO Open and the Miami Open.

After World No.1 Novak Djokovic withdrew from the 2024 Madrid Open, Sinner was seeded as the top player at the ATP 1000 Madrid tournament. The Italian kicked off his Madrid Open campaign with a dominant win over compatriot Lorenzo Sonego, with a score of 6-0, 6-3 in the second round. He then faced Russian Pavel Kotov in the third round, defeating him 6-2, 7-5 to advance to the fourth round.

Following his victory over Kotov, during his post-match on-court interview, Jannik Sinner stated that he had played the third round match while battling discomfort in his right hip.

The World No. 2 revealed that his team is diligently working to address the issue but did not confirm whether he would be taking the court for his fourth-round match.

"I have been struggling a little bit with my right hip. We're trying to find a solution and I don't think it's anything serious. Sometimes I feel it more like today and some days are a little bit better. I have a good team behind me and we'll try to get my body going for tomorrow," he said in the on-court interview.

"And we'll decide tomorrow what's best for me and what's best for the body," Sinner added.

Jannik Sinner will face Karen Khachanov in the fourth round at Madrid Open 2024

Jannik Sinner at the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open

Jannik Sinner will go up against 16th seed Karen Khachanov in the fourth round of the 2024 Madrid Open.

Meanwhile, Karen Khachanov also began his campaign in the second round. He overcame Spanish qualifier Roberto Bautista Agut 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 in his opening round before defeating Flavio Cobolli 7-5, 6-4 in the third round to set up his match with the World No.2.

Meanwhile, Karen Khachanov also began his campaign in the second round. He overcame Spanish qualifier Roberto Bautista Agut 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 in his opening round before defeating Flavio Cobolli 7-5, 6-4 in the third round to set up his match with the World No.2.

Jannik Sinner and Karen Khachanov have met four times on the ATP Tour, with the Italian emerging victorious in three of those encounters. Their head-to-head record currently stands at 3-1 in favor of the World No. 2. Their most recent meeting was in the fourth round of the 2024 Australian Open, where Sinner defeated Khachanov in straight sets 6-4, 7-5, 6-3.