"Tsitsipas’ career and game would be much better if he fired his father" - Tennis fans furious after Stefanos Tsitsipas' parents frustrate Greek during ATP Finals loss to Andrey Rublev

World No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas' hopes for a second ATP Finals title were dashed on Friday after a disappointing 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 loss to Andrey Rublev. The Greek crashed out of the season-ending championship after suffering two defeats in three matches.

although fans were disappointed with Tsitsipas' loss, it was in fact his parents that came under the most scrutiny. Former tennis player Apostolos Tsitsipas is the father and coach of the 24-year-old. He was in attendance at the Pala Alpitour Arena along with his wife to witness their son's match.

During the encounter, the pair were seen exchanging words whenever their son committed an error, leading to Tsitsipas being visibly annoyed. Tsitsipas' fans took to Twitter to vent their displeasure with the couple, with one user suggesting that the Greek should sack his father.

"Tsitsipas’ career and game would be much better if he fired his father," they wrote.

Another fan agreed, opining that the World No. 3 was being held back by his dad.

"Dude need to fire his dad. Feel like he's holding him back at this point," they wrote.

One user criticized the new rule that allows coaches to advise players from the stands.

"It's annoying sooo much that the whole box is now allowed to give tips. Sit down and just shut up. What a crappy new coaching rule, thanks ATP!," their tweet read.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

"They’re just hurting him" - Jim Courier on Stefanos Tsitsipas' parents

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the ATP Finals

Stefanos Tsitsipas' fans weren't the only ones criticizing his parents after his loss to Andrey Rublev in the ATP Finals on Friday. Four-time Grand Slam champion Jim Courier is also of the opinion that Tsitsipas' parents are affecting his game in a negative manner.

"Things that are out of his control are impacting him," Courier said in a discussion on Tennis Channel.

Courier went on to state that while the Greek star's parents wanted to help him, they were in fact hurting his chances on the tennis court.

"His family, they’re so invested in his success. They want so much for him, they want to help him from the sidelines, but they’re just hurting him. And it’s hurting his chances to play good tennis," he added.

