Stefanos Tsitsipas kept dreaming about his 2019 ATP Finals triumph long after his victory

In a recent interview with the ATP, Stefanos Tsitsipas spoke about his triumph at the 2019 ATP Finals, his recent injury struggles and how he hopes to perform at this year's ATP Finals.

Reminiscing about his win in the 2019 ATP Finals, Tsitsipas said he still remembers the huge crowd cheering for him and how he felt the chills after winning and lifting the trophy, as it was a lot for him to process at that moment.

"A massive crowd backing me up during the one week that I stayed in London. It gave me the chills, winning the trophy and lifting the trophy and the match points. Took a while for me to process what just happened."

It was an emotional moment, as his entire team and family were present, and an amazing way to end the season. Days after his victory, Tsitsipas said he would wake up in the middle of the night and had recurrent dreams about it.

"My whole team was there, my parents, my siblings. It was a great memory and a great way to finish the year with lots of emotions and even few days after winning and catching the trophy I still was waking up in the middle of the night, kind of getting dreams, like dreaming of that moment."

Tsitsipas then gave an update about his arm injury that forced him to withdraw from the Paris Masters, stating that he's better and doing his best to get back in top shape.

"I've been recovering. I'm in a better state than I was there and have been doing everything to get back on track."

The injury has, in fact, troubled him for almost two years now. But Tsitsipas has a great team around him to treat his injuries and get him back to his best state physically.

"Couple of years now. Doing the right things when it comes to rehabilitation and having the best people around me that can help me treat it and keep it in good shape."

While the injury did hamper his preparations for the upcoming ATP Finals, he's been catching up now and considers himself fit in every aspect. He's ready to give it all on the court.

"Not quite. But I've been catching up in the last couple of days. I'm feeling good despite not having too many practice sessions and I think my level is at a good state and physically and mentally I'm fit. I consider myself that way and I'm ready to leave my last breath on the court here in Turin."

Stefanos Tsitsipas feels the intensity is the highest at the ATP Finals

Stefanos Tsitsipas won the 2018 Next Gen ATP Finals.

For Tsitsipas, winning the 2019 ATP Finals was extra special as he won the Next Gen Finals the previous year. Thus, it made a rather special story to be a part of and to win the two events back-to-back.

"It was great because the year before I won the Next Gen Finals and my debut was the year after in London and I got to play incredible tennis there too and back to back and it was just a great story to tell people and to be a part of."

Tsitsipas believes he can compete with the sport's best and keep playing at a high level consistently day after day.

"I'm capable of competing against the highest players in the world and I'm also capable of showing up for work every day consistently and playing my best tennis"

According to Tsitsipas, there's a different vibe to the ATP Finals. The players have to be completely focused on every single match they play, as they're playing against the best of the best.

"There's a different energy that goes into this event. You need to be focused and you need to be zoned in. You have to be absolutely dialed in every single match and you get to play against the best players in the world."

Tsitsipas and others are there at the Finals because they've displayed outstanding athleticism and dedication to the tour and played brilliantly throughout the year. The atmosphere is going to be intense and the Italian fans are going to bring an amazing energy with them.

"There's a reason every single one of them is here. They've shown responsibility, they've shown great athleticism and incredible mannerism and bringing out their best game week in and week out and that is the reason we're all here. So the intensity is going to be at its highest with great energy and atmosphere brought by Italian fans."

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya