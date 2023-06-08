"Ton of turmoil off-court, could this have contributed to the collapse?" - Tennis world reacts to Aryna Sabalenka's French Open exit

Aryna Sabalenka's unexpected loss in the semifinals of the 2023 French Open shocked the tennis world, evoking reactions from former professionals like Brad Gilbert, Pam Shriver, and Rennae Stubbs.

Karolina Muchova pulled off an incredible comeback in the 2023 French Open semifinal against Sabalenka. Muchova reached the first Grand Slam final of her career after a three-set battle, 7-6(5), 6-7(5), 7-5. The 26-year-old Czech professional completed a remarkable turnaround from 2-5 and a match point down in the third set.

Former professional tennis player and current tennis broadcaster, pundit, and coach Pam Shriver called the semifinal a "memorable forever match."

"What a semi, what a comeback, and the beauty of the 2 of 3 set battle that lasts over 3 hours! Memorable Forever Match," Shriver wrote on social media.

Pam Shriver @PHShriver What a semi, what a comeback, and the beauty of the 2 of 3 set battle that lasts over 3 hours! Memorable Forever Match.

Shriver also speculated if the off-court turmoil could have affected Sabalenka's performance. During the 2023 French Open, Sabalenka played against Marta Kostyuk and Elina Svitolina from Ukraine, and both players refused to shake the Belarusian's hand after the match.

Sabalenka was also asked about her opinion regarding Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko during a press conference.

Pam Shriver @PHShriver Trying to win a major is extremely hard and for Sabalenka she tried to win her second major with a ton of off court turmoil swirling. Could this have contributed to the collapse? The collapse indicted not enough in reserves for Sabalenka.

Australian tennis coach Rennae Stubbs highlighted that Sabalenka lost 20 of the last 24 points, losing a 5-2 lead in the third set.

"20 of the last 24 points! Boy oh boy! What a collapse! And what a fight from one of the nicest people you could meet! Karolina Muchova take a bow my friend! Take a bow!" Stubbs wrote.

Rennae Stubbs 🟦👍🏼 @rennaestubbs 20 of the last 24 points!!!! Boy oh boy!!! What a collapse! And what a fight from one of the nicest people you could meet! @karomuchova7 take a bow my friend! Take a bow!!!

The former coach of Andre Agassi and Andy Roddick, Brad Gilbert, praised Muchova for the comeback. He highlighted that she became the third Czech player to reach the final in the last six years.

Brad Gilbert @bgtennisnation What unbelievable effort from Muchova who definitely 💯 needs a nicname, from 2-5 0-30 in 3rd set reels off 5 games on the trot to make 1st @rolandgarros final, 3rd Czech 🇨🇿 player in last 6 years to make final

Aryna Sabalenka waited for the handshake that never came against Elina Svitolina at Roland Garros 2023

Elina Svitolina and Aryna Sabalenka at the 2023 French Open

Aryna Sabalenka ended Elina Svitolina's resurgent run in the French Open 2023 quarterfinals, 6-4, 6-4. After the match, Svitolina refused to shake Sabalenka's hand as a sign of support for the Ukrainian people. The French Open crowd responded by booing the Ukrainian.

The 28-year-old had previously made it clear that she would not shake the hands of any players from Belarus or Russia, due to the ongoing war in her homeland.

"I don't know what she was waiting for, because my statements were clear enough about the handshake," Svitolina said during the post-match press conference.

Aryna Sabalenka explained that she came to the net instinctively to shake her opponent's hand.

"It just was an instinct like I always do after all my matches," Sabalenka said.

