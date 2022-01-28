Twitter hails Rafael Nadal's courage and spirit as he charges into 2022 Australian Open final

Rafael Nadal produced a commanding performance to defeat Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 and advance to the final of the 2022 Australian Open. The Spaniard is one win away from a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title.
The 35-year-old played brilliantly, especially in the first two sets, where he did not face a single breakpoint. Although his level dropped slightly in the third, he got back on track in the fourth.
Nadal's impressive display was hailed by fans and celebrities on Twitter. Former British player Laura Robson said Nadal's semifinal performance reminded her of the Spaniard's level in 2010, the year he won three Grand Slam titles.
"Feel like I'm watching 2010 Rafa. Vintage," she tweeted.
Others were similarly impressed. Matt Zemek said Nadal played the best "2.30 pm semifinal" in Australian Open history.
"Rafael Nadal plays the best 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon men's semifinal the Australian Open has ever seen. Sunday, he will go to the blackjack table trying to hit the big Twenty-One," Zemek tweeted.
Nadal's win against Berrettini was was his 75th at the Australian Open and his 50th over a top-10 player at a Grand Slam. It was also his 500th win on hardcourt.
One fan posted a picture of Nadal on crutches a few months ago next to one of him celebrating his win over Berrettini to highlight the Spaniard's fighting spirit.
"Six months off and into the Australian Open final. Nobody like Rafael Nadal. Nobody," wrote one user.
Rafael Nadal will face either Stefanos Tsitsipas or Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final
Nadal will play either 2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev or World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final. The Spaniard has a positive head-to-head record against both players.
He leads 3-1 against Medvedev and defeated him in the final of the 2019 US Open. His record against Tsitsipas is even better at 7-2. However, the Greek youngster did upset Nadal in last year's Australian Open quarterfinals, winning the match after losing the first two sets.
Nadal, on his part, is just one win away from creating history. He has played extremely well over the past fortnight and will fancy his chances of lifting his second Australian Open crown.