"Two Billies are better than one"- Billie Jean King recalls meeting Billie Eilish at baseball game

Tennis legend Billie Jean King has shared a throwback picture of her meeting pop star Billie Eilish at a Los Angeles Dodgers game a year ago.

The picture shows the two Billies smiling and posing together at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Eilish, 21, is an American singer and songwriter who rose to fame with her debut single 'Ocean Eyes' in 2016. She has since released two studio albums, 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' (2019) and 'Happier Than Ever' (2021), both of which topped the charts in several countries.

King posted the picture on her Instagram handle on Friday, July 21, with the caption:

“Two Billies are better than one.”

The picture was taken on July 21, 2022, when King and Eilish attended a baseball game between the Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants. The Dodgers won the game 9-6.

The throwback picture shows that the two Billies have a lot in common besides their names. They are both trailblazers in their respective fields, who have inspired millions of people with their talent and passion. They are also both fans of the Dodgers, who are currently leading the National League West division with a record of 54-43.

Billie Jean King makes history as the first female athlete with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Billie Jean King in the 2023 Australian Open

Billie Jean King is poised to become the inaugural female athlete to be honored with a star on the prestigious Hollywood Walk of Fame. This momentous announcement was made by the selection committee on their official website on June 26.

King shared this news on Twitter and wrote:

"Thrilled to hear that l've been named to the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2024, in the Sports Entertainment category. Such an honor that I am the first woman athlete to receive this distinction.Thank you," she wrote.

In a video message, Billie Jean King expressed her enthusiasm for receiving this esteemed accolade, especially as a native of Southern California. She also fondly recalled the time she was joined by Hollywood actress Holly Hunter, who portrayed her in the movie 'When Billie Beat Bobby' during the unveiling of her star.

“I’m so thrilled to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. As a native of Southern California, it is a dream come true,” King said. “I was fortunate to join Holly Hunter when her star was revealed—and now, it is an honor to join her and all of the other legends in Hollywood.”