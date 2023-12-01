"Two peas in a pod like the world has never ever saw" - Venus and Serena Williams' ex-coach claims there was no jealousy between the two sisters 

Venus and Serena Williams' former coach Rick Macci recently revealed how the legendary siblings never let their rivalry on the court affect their relationship off it.

Macci said that Venus was never jealous of Serena, even though the younger sister surpassed her in terms of achievements and accolades. He praised their mutual support and respect, calling them "two peas in a pod".

The Williams sisters are widely regarded as two of the greatest tennis players of all time, with a combined 30 Grand Slam singles titles, 14 Grand Slam doubles titles, and three Olympic gold medals in doubles.

They have also faced each other 31 times in professional tournaments, with Serena leading their head-to-head 19-12. However, despite their fierce competition, they have always maintained a close and loving bond as sisters.

Macci, who coached them from 1991 to 1995, witnessed their early development and potential. He said that he was asked if Venus ever felt envious of Serena, who eventually became the more dominant and successful player. Macci shared his thoughts on X ( formerly Twitter) on Thursday, November 30.

"Was asked if Venus Williams was ever jealous of Serena Williams because the younger Compton Comet became better. Easiest question about the GOAT family to answer. NEVER EVER. Two Peas in a Pod like the World has NEVER EVER SAW and the inspiring story that says it ALL," Macci wrote.

"Venus and Serena Williams opened a big gate for people of color in tennis" - Patrick Mouratoglou

Serena Williams and Venus Williams at the 2022 US Open

French coach Patrick Mouratoglou, who had worked with Serena Williams for over a decade, praised the Williams sisters for their immense contribution to the sport.

In an interview with CNN in September 2023, Mouratoglou said that Venus and Serena Williams have not only opened up opportunities for people of different backgrounds but also inspired millions of people around the world with their achievements.

"I think Serena and Venus Williams inspired a lot of African Americans and black people in general because before them it was difficult for people of colour to imagine themselves in that place," Patrick Mouratoglou said.

"They really opened a big gate for people of colour. Winning Grand Slams and making history like the two of them did, you start to think 'It's possible for me too.' That's the inspiration, that's what it's like. They're an inspiration to the world," he added.

Serena Williams retired from professional tennis last year in the US Open, where she lost in the third round to Ajla Tomljanovic in three sets, 7-5, 6-7, 6-1. Meanwhile, Venus Williams is still active on the WTA tour with a ranking of World No. 407. She played her last match of the season at the 2023 US Open, eventually losing to qualifier Greet Minnen in straight sets, 1-6, 1-6.

