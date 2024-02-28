"Two years for weed is f**king insane" - Tennis fans react to former NCAA player Casey Kania's suspension following positive marijuana test

Former NCAA player Casey Kania's two-year suspension courtesy of a positive marijuana test has been ridiculed by several tennis fans.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) on Tuesday, February 27, handed Kania a two-year ban from professional tennis for breaching anti-doping protocols. According to ITIA, he provided an in-competition urine sample during a Challenger tournament in Cary, the USA, in August last year.

The American's sample tested positive for cannabis (Carboxy-THC), which is banned in competition under section S8 of the World Anti-Doping Agency's Prohibited List. The ITIA also noted that Kania did not possess a Therapeutic Use Exemption for the substance.

While the ITIA stated that Kania did not intentionally breach the provisions of the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme, they ruled he was unable to demonstrate that he bore 'No Fault or Negligence' for the violation. This, they said, was why he has been suspended for two years rather than four years.

Fans on social media mocked the ruling, with one stating that the two-year ban for marijuana consumption was unnecessary.

"Two years for weed is f**king insane," said one fan.

Another fan made fun of the ruling by using strong sarcasm.

"Thank god they caught this unranked guy for smoking weed. Was def giving him an edge over the competition. Way more important than all the dudes on tour taking amphetamines. Sport is safe now #blessed #cleansport," read one post on X (formerly Twitter)

Here are some more fan reactions:

Former NCAA player Casey Kania's career so far

Casey Kania is facing a two-year ban from tennis

Casey Kania was a University of North Carolina sophomore in 2023. He received an at-large bid to the NCAA doubles championship, where he teamed up with Ryan Seggerman. The pair lost to the University of Central Florida's Lleyton Cronje and Bogdan Pavel in the Round of 32.

Kania has taken part in a handful of lower-level ATP tournaments. He achieved his highest doubles ranking of World No. 1317 on August 21 last year.

Last season, the 21-year-old competed at the 2023 Cary Challenger 1 in the doubles category, where he partnered with fellow North Carolina native Benjamin Kittay. They received a wildcard to play in the doubles main draw.

The Americans got the tournament underway by beating second seeds Patrik Niklas-Salminen and Bart Stevens 6-1, 6-2. They then lost to the Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-4, 7-6(2).

It was Casey Kania's sample from the event that has seen his land in hot water now. His two-year ban has been backdated to February 1, 2024, and will end on February 1, 2026.