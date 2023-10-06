Maryna Zanevska has recently shared harrowing details of a devastating bombing carried out by Russia on a grocery store in a Ukrainian village. The merciless attack resulted in the tragic loss of at least 50 innocent civilians' lives.

A grocery store and cafe in the northeastern Kharkiv region were targeted by a Russian airstrike. According to Ukraine's Internal Affairs Minister Ihor Klymenko, the devastating attack claimed the lives of 51 individuals who were trapped under the debris of the building.

According to reports, it is estimated that approximately 60 people were present in the establishment when it was struck by a Russian missile.

Maryna Zanevska, who was born in Ukraine but has been representing Belgium in professional tennis since 2016, took to social media to express her sadness over the loss of Ukrainian lives following Russia's bombing.

"Today 💔 Everytime I see how Russia keeps killing Ukrainians people, I am zone out 😭 😭 😭 ," the 30-year old captioned her Instagram story.

Screen grab of Maryna Zanevska's Instagram story

Maryna Zanevska retired from tennis at the US Open 2023

Maryna Zanevska at the 2023 US Open

Maryna Zanevska's tennis career came to an end at the 2023 US Open. Prior to the New York Major, she made an announcement, revealing her decision to retire.

Zanevska expressed that she had been grappling with chronic back pain over the past four years, rendering her unable to compete at the highest level of professional tennis.

"It’s time to say goodbye to tennis for now. I have been struggling with back pain for the last 4 years, and I got to the point where I can’t give to tennis what’s required to be competitive on the highest level of this extremely difficult, demanding sport. I have decided to play Us Open as my final tournament before stepping away from my career," she announced via Instagram.

However, Zanevska has left the doors open for a potential return to the court in the future.

"And who knows what’s future holds for me. Will I ever make come back on tour or will have other challenges in life? I don’t know that, but what I know for sure is that I am happy and released with my decision and have so much exciting plans," she added.

Zanevska suffered a disappointing 6-3, 6-2 first-round defeat at the US Open at the hands of World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.