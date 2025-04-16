Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko makes shocking accusations of harassment, mental abuse & more against unnamed tennis CEO

Ukrainian professional tennis player Lesia Tsurenko has made startling accusations against an unnamed tennis CEO. She has accused the person of 'mental abuse' and also delved into how she didn't receive support when she tried to seek justice.

Tsurenko recently penned a long message on X (formerly Twitter), which started off with her discussing the blood, sweat, and tears a human pours into becoming a professional athlete and explicitly stated how it was her childhood dream to become a professional tennis player. Her message then took a shocking and unfortunate turn when she accused an unnamed tennis CEO of 'moral abuse.'

"Even in my worst nightmares, I couldn't imagine that the professional tour, which considered my home, would become a terrifying and alien place, where the CEO of the organization conciously committed an act of moral abuse against me, leading to a panic attack and my inability to do my job."

Lesia Tsurenko revealed that she tried to seek justice within the WTA but to no avail. She then said she was on the receiving end of humiliation, harassment, and faced many unfortunate struggles, and had to see the WTA protecting the aforementioned person in power.

"I spoke about it openly and directly. I tried to seek protection and justice within the WTA. But in response, faced indifference and injustice, which led to a prolonged moral decline. Pain, fear, panic attacks, humiliation, withholding information, harassment of my team to silence me... and this isn't even the full list of what I've had to endure. The WTA tour refused to protect a woman, a player, a human being. Instead, the WTA tour chose to protect a person in a leadership position."

However, the 35-year-old decided to stand up for herself rather than give up.

"My last chance to defend myself, to stand up for my rights, my dignity, is to seek justice" - Lesia Tsurenko

Lesia Tsurenko - Source: Getty

Continuing her thoughts, Lesia Tsurenko wrote down that she wasn't planning to go down without giving it her all and was ready to fight for rights and dignity. She also wishes to see justice so that no other player has to suffer what she did in the future.

"My last chance to defend myself, to stand up for my rights, my dignity, and to prevent such acts of violence in sports is to seek justice in court. And this is the path l'm taking since the end of the last year pray to God that no one will ever experience what I'm going through and that everyone is held."

Lesia Tsurenko was last seen in action at the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup play-offs, the result of which would determine the teams that would play the 2025 qualifying round. The Ukrainian picked up a 6-3, 7-5 win against and lost 1-6, 1-6 to Sinja Kraus, however, her results managed to be enough for her country as they managed to defeat Austria 3-2 to book their tickets.

With some scintillating performances in the qualifying round, Team Ukraine has booked their spot for the Billie Jean King Cup Finals this year.

