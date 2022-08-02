Ukraine's marines thank fellow Ukranian professional tennis players for donating them a Jeep

War inflicted Ukraine’s marines posted a thank you note on Facebook, appreciating the efforts put in by a trio of Ukrainian tennis players. The marines thanked Marta Kostyuk, Lesia Tsurenko, and Alex Dolgopolov for donating a Jeep Grand Cherokee car to them.

The 33-year-old tennis veteran Lesia Tsurenko was in tears when she spoke to The New York Times about the Russian attacks on her country. The Kyiv native has pledged to donate a portion of her earnings to Ukraine.

Dolgopolov is a retired tennis player from Kyiv and joined as a volunteer to fight for his country against the Russian invasion.

The Ukrainian soldiers posted on Facebook along with a picture of the donated Jeep. They mentioned that the SUV is already being used and is a great addition to their defense. The post also recognized their strong voice on the internet while speaking out against the war.

"Such actions inspire and give a new impetus to the struggle against the Russian army.", read the post.

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitlona appointed as an ambassador of Ukraine's president's initiative.

The 27-year-old from Ukraine has been appointed as the ambassador for Zelensky's UNITED24 initiative. The decision was backed by Svitolina's donation to the Ukrainian forces.

“Every time I won on the court, I was happy to bring victory to my country. I have always been a proud Ukrainian. Today, when my country is facing a horrific enemy, I will not stand aside”

The World No. 37 will now don a completely different role as she will work with President Volodymyr Zelensky following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Odessa-born Svitlona will look after the UNITED24 initiative, which is aimed at raising funds and food for the country.

While speaking to CNN, Svitlona was all in praise for her Zelensky and lauded him for all that he has been doing since the war started.

“What he does, it takes a lot of courage. He just explained what Ukraine really needs these days and how he sees the situation in Ukraine right now. He’s still very, very much motivated and he loves Ukraine and he will die for our country.”

Svitolina last played at the Miami Open and lost in the first round to Heather Watson. The Ukranian, who is married to Gael Monfils, is expecting a child with the 35-year-old and has been on the sidelines since.

