"Ultimate beta move" - Nick Kyrgios brutally ridicules Karolina Muchova's ex-boyfriend for stalking her, making her break down in tears at US Open

Nick Kyrgios recently reacted to Karolina Muchova's ex-boyfriend attending the Czech's second-round match at the 2025 US Open. The Australian ridiculed Muchova's ex-boyfriend for showing up to the match, which the Czech ultimately won despite tearing up mid-match after her former partner wouldn't leave despite her repeated pleas for him to do so.

On Thursday, August 28, Muchova locked horns with Sorana Cirstea for a place in the women's singles third round at the hardcourt Major in New York. Amazingly, the 2023 French Open runner-up spotted her ex while playing a rally. Following the end of the rally, Muchova began demanding the man to leave, but he was reluctant. A while later, the Czech turned tearful.

A video of the moment was shared by a page on Instagram, and Nick Kyrgios took notice of it. The 2022 Wimbledon finalist, ridiculing Karolina Muchova's ex-boyfriend for attending her match, wrote in the comments:

"Rocking up to her match is crazy work. Haha the ultimate beta move"

Kyrgios' comment ridiculing Muchova's ex-boyfriend attending the Czech's women's singles second-round match at the 2025 US Open (Source: Getty)

Muchova regrouped remarkably well after her tearful moments on the Grandstand court, eventually registering a 7-6(0), 6-7(3), 6-4 win. She later spoke up about the incident as well.

"I told him to leave, he didn't, but later he did go" - Karolina Muchova on emotional US Open moment involving her ex-boyfriend

Karolina Muchova during a press conference at the 2025 US Open (Source: Getty)

Speaking at a press conference following her three-set, second-round victory at the 2025 US Open, Karolina Muchova disclosed how "startled" she was at seeing her ex-boyfriend watching the match. According to the Czech, despite her ex's initial reluctance to remove himself from the stands, he eventually did leave.

"It's not tennis-related, so I don't like to talk about it. But, my ex-boyfriend sat right next to my box. He likes to appear at places where he shouldn't be, and where I am. So that scared me a little bit. I asked him whether he could leave. At first, he didn't, but then he left. It was difficult for me to focus on tennis at that moment," Muchova said.

Muchova's run at Flushing Meadows this year is still going strong, but the former No. 8's next challenge in New York is a daunting one, with former No. 1 and four-time Major champion Naomi Osaka awaiting her in the quarterfinals. The pair's head-to-head going into the clash stands level at 2-2.

