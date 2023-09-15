Ultimate Tennis Showdown Frankfurt: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

The sixth edition of the Ultimate Tennis Showdown (UTS) will take place in Frankfurt from September 15 to 17.

It is the second edition of the exhibition tournament in 2023, with the first UTS having taken place in Los Angeles in July. Wu Yibing won the event by beating Taylor Fritz 11-16, 7-20, 12-11, 16-9, 2-0 in the final. Other players who competed in the tournament included Frances Tiafoe, Gael Monfils, Ben Shelton, Diego Schwartzman, Benoit Paire, and Alexander Bublik.

The Ultimate Tennis Showdown in Frankfurt will also have eight players competing, each of whom are given nicknames and are drawn into two groups of four. Group A consists of Grigor Dimitrov (G-Unit), Jan-Lennard Struff (The Thunder), Casper Ruud (The Iceman), and Benoit Paire (The Rebel).

Daniil Medvedev (The Chessmaster) was supposed to be in this group but he withdrew from the event after an exhausting US Open campaign.

Group B has Gael Monfils (La Monf), Andrey Rublev (Rublo), Diego Schwartzman (El Peque), and Christopher Eubanks (The Rocket). The top two from each group will advance to the semifinals.

The opening day of the tournament will start with Gael Monfils facing Diego Schwartzman while Casper Ruud will be up against Benoit Paire. The next round of matches will see Andrey Rublev face Diego Schwartzman while Grigor Dimitrov will be up against Jan-Lennard Struff.

The final round of matches on the opening day will see Christopher Eubanks face Monfils while Ruud will take on Struff.

Day 2 will start with Rublev vs Eubanks followed by Dimitrov vs Paire. The next round of matches will see Eubanks locking horns with Schwartzman while Struff will be up against Paire.

The final set of round-robin matches at the Ultimate Tennis Showdown will see Dimitrov face Ruud while Rublev will be up against Monfils.

Where to watch Ultimate Tennis Showdown?

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at the Ultimate Tennis Showdown live on the respective channels and sites:

USA - Tennis Channel and T2

UK- Discovery+ and T2

Canada- UTS Live app

Canada - TSN and TVA Sports

Australia - UTS Live app

North Africa- UTS Live app

Macau- Mplus

Brazil - UTS Live app

Caribbean - Flow Sports

Latin American - Claro Sports

India & South Asia - UTS Live app

Taiwan - UTS Live app

Germany, Austria & Switzerland - Sky Deutschland

Southeast Asia - UTS Live app

Italy- Discovery+

San Marino & Vatican City - UTS Live app

Spain- Discovery+ and T2

Andorra - UTS Live app

New Zealand - UTS Live app

Japan - UTS Live app