Umag 2023: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown & more | Croatia Open

The 33rd edition of the Croatia Open in Umag will be held from July 24-30, 2023.

Czech youngster Jiri Lehecka headlines the draw as the top seed, which also features Grand Slam champions Stan Wawrinka and Dominic Thiem. World No. 6 Holger Rune was initially set to compete as well, but withdrew due to an injury.

Defending champion Jannik Sinner has also chosen to forego his title defense as well. Last year's runner-up Carlos Alcaraz isn't participating either. While the tournament is lacking in star power compared to previous editions, it still features a reasonably competitive field.

On that note, here's all the necessary information about the tournament:

What is the Croatia Open in Umag?

The tournament was established back in 1990 and the debut edition was held in a still unified Yugoslavia. It has been a part of the men's tour every year since then with the exception of 2020 due to the pandemic. Since its inception, the tournament has been held on outdoor clay courts.

Carlos Moya holds the record for most titles at the venue with five as well as most consecutive titles won, bagging three in a row. Dominic Thiem, Marin Cilic and Carlos Alcaraz are some of the other notable names to hoist the winner's trophy in Umag.

Venue

The tournament will take place at the International Tennis Center in Umag, Croatia.

Players

Dominic Thiem is a former champion at the Croatia Open.

Jiri Lehecka is the top seed for this edition of the Croatia Open. Having retired from his fourth-round clash at Wimbledon due to an injury, he was set to return in Gstaad last week. However, he delayed his comeback by a week and is now set to compete again.

Lorenzo Sonego follows Lehecka as the second seed. The Italian is still looking to reach his first final of the season. Sebastian Ofner and Roberto Carballes Baena round out the top four seeds.

Dominic Thiem and Stan Wawrinka, who lost in the second round of the Swiss Open, will be aiming to perform better this week. Both have won the tournament in the past, with the latter winning his maiden ATP title at the venue over Novak Djokovic in the final back in 2006.

Schedule

The tournament begins on Monday, July 24, with first-round matches. The second-round matches will conclude on Thursday.

The quarterfinals and semifinals are scheduled for Friday and Saturday respectively, with the final set for Sunday, July 30. The full schedule for the week can be found here.

Prize Money

The total prize money for this year's edition of the Croatia Open is €562,815. The winner will walk away €85,605 richer and will receive 250 ranking points.

Here's a breakdown of the prize money and points:

Round Prize Money Ranking Points Winner €85,605 250 Runner-up €49,940 150 Semifinalist €29,355 90 Quarterfinalist €17,010 45 Second Round €9,880 20 First Round €6,035 0

Where to watch

Viewers in the US, Canada and Australia can watch the Croatia Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

Australia: Viewers Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.