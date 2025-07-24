Umag 2025 Day 5: Men's singles predictions ft. Luciano Dardieri vs Dino Prizmic, Damir Dzumhur vs Titouan Droguet | Croatia Open

Day 5 of the Croatia Open in Umag promises to be a cracker with several clay court specialists in the mix. With No. 1 seed Francisco Cerundolo having fallen in the Round-of-16 action, the remaining favorites for the ATP 250 tournament include top four seeds Luciano Darderi, Camilo Ugo Carabeli, and Damir Dzumhur.

Some other in-form players that will vie for the semifinalist spots at the clay court event on Thursday (July 23) include Bastad Open finalist Jesper De Jong and qualifier Thomas Droguet.

Without further ado, let's take a look at how Day 5's proceedings at the 2025 Croatia Open will pan out:

#1 Luciano Darderi vs Dino Prizmic

Luciano Darderi hits a backhand | Image Source: Getty

Second-seeded Darderi secured his second ATP singles title of 2025 in Bastad last week. The Italian has carried his rich vein of form into Umag, dispatching Taiwan's Tseng Chung-Hsein 7-5, 6-0 to reach the last eight.

Prizmic, who is ranked 143rd in the world, finished runner-up at the San Marino Challenger last week before downing Nikoloz Basilashvili and Elmer Moller to book his Croatia Open quarterfinals berth. The 19-year-old is the underdog in this match-up. That said, he can spring an upset over his World No. 46 opponent buoyed by support from his home crowd.

Pick: Prizmic to win in three sets.

#2 Camilo Ugo Carabeli vs Pablo Llamas Ruiz

Third-seeded Ugo Carabeli had endured a five-match losing streak before this year's post-Wimbledon clay season. The Argentinian is eyeing two consecutive tour-level semifinal appearances in as many weeks.

Llamas Ruiz, on his part, successfully qualified for the Croatia Open before beating Kamil Majchrzak and Terence Atmane without the loss of a single set to make it to the last eight. While the Spaniard isn't battle-tested for a matchup against his higher-ranked opponent on the ATP Tour, he has enough match practice to take the encounter to the distance.

Pick: Ugo Carabeli to win in three sets.

#3 Damir Dzumhur (two-time Croatia Open quarterfinalist) vs Titouan Droguet

Damir Dzumhur tracks down a ball | Image Source: Getty

Fourth-seeded Dzumhur has enjoyed some well-deserved redemption this year, compiling a 16-15 win/loss record and recording five last-eight appearances at tour-level and Challenger events. The Bosnian former World No. 23 reached the quarterfinals of the Croatia Open in 2016 and 2021.

On the other hand, Droguet plies his trade mostly on the ATP Challenger circuit and had to qualify for this week's 250-level event in Umag. The Frenchman then made quick work of quality opponents like Cristian Garin and Vit Kopriva to reach the quarterfinals.

The fourth seed will have to be near his best level to get past his lower-ranked opponent, who is on an inspiring run currently.

Pick: Dzumhur to win in straight sets.

#4 Jesper De Jong vs Carlos Taberner

De Jong is currently in the midst of a career-best season, having reached his maiden singles final at last week's Bastad Open. The 25-year-old Dutchman is one of the outside favorites to go all the way at this week's Croatia Open and has yet to drop a set en route to the last eight.

Taberner doesn't have his World No. 83 opponent's experience, but that didn't deter him from securing a 6-7(2), 6-4, 7-5 victory against World No. 19 Francisco Cerundolo in the second round. While the two players have never met on the ATP Tour, the Spaniard has defeated his younger opponent at the Challenger level twice.

De Jong is on a good run at the moment though, giving him considerable odds of getting through this match-up.

Pick: De Jong to win in straight sets.

