On Tuesday, second seed Zhang Shuai faced wildcard Amarissa Kiara Toth in the opening round at the WTA 250 Hungarian Open. During the match, the Chinese veteran was forced to make the difficult decision of retiring midway through the first set due to a series of controversial incidents at the event in Budapest.

The controversy commenced with a questionable line call made by the umpire but took a turn for the worse when the three-time title winner's opponent Toth interfered with the disputed mark, wiping it off the court. Following what seemed like a panic attack, Zhang, who was trailing 5-6 at the time, decided to retire from the clash and exited the court in tears.

In light of the incident, nine-time Wimbledon winner Martina Navratilova deemed the umpire to be unfit to call claycourt matches and labelled the incident as 'pathetic.'

Navratilova took to social media to address the on-court blunders by the umpire and also called out Amarissa Kiara Toth for her unsportsmanlike behaviour.

"Pathetic from any angle- umpire is not fit to call clay court matches and Toth is a bad sport" Navratilova tweeted.

In addition to Navratilova, Zhang's colleagues, including the likes of Ons Jabeur, Maria Sakkari, Ajla Tomljanovic and Denis Shapovalov, also came to her defence after the incident.

"All efforts in practice were wrong" - Zhang Shuai reflects on Hungarian Open controversy

Zhang Shuai at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Zhang Shuai, a two-time Grand Slam champion in doubles, was entangled in an unfortunate controversy over a disputed line call which ultimately led to the abrupt end of her Hungarian Open campaign.

The former World No.22 was forced to withdraw from the tournament mid-match after the controversial call culminated in a panic attack that saw Zhang break down in tears on the court.

Taking to social media, the Chinese professional gave her thoughts on the call, explaining that it had been wrongly declared 'out', as the ball had touched the line. She also lamented about her efforts in practice going in vain, saying:

"All efforts on practice was wrong, because when you wanted hitting closer to the line, even touched the line still OUT," tweeted Zhang Shuai.

Following her untimely exit from the WTA 250 event, the 34-year-old has received global support, and she took to social media to express her gratitude and appreciation for the confidence of her colleagues.

"I love you guys and all girls who are supporting me and standing by my side." Shuai added.

