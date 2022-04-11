"Umpires seem to make these mistakes a little too often" - Nick Kyrgios loses his cool in semi-final loss to Reilly Opelka in Houston

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has a reputation for unruly on-court behavior when things don't go his way or if there is a perceived error from the linesman or chair umpire.

Participating in the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships in Houston, the Aussie was involved in yet another outburst. During his semi-final encounter with Reilly Opelka, Kyrgios felt that chair umpire Joshua Brace made the wrong call on arguably the most crucial point of the match.

Serving with the second set at five games apiece and 30-15 in favor of Kyrgios, Opelka returned a serve that the Aussie perceived to be long. But the officials didn't see it that way and Opelka ended up winning the point, breaking Kyrgios and duly serving out the match.

Kyrgios pointed to the spot where Opelka's return landed immediately after losing the point but to no avail as the chair umpire seemed to think he had made the right call and let play carry on.

Kyrgios took to Twitter soon after the match to reply to a post talking about how umpires seem to make a few too many errors these days.

"Haha again… falls all on me. Umpires seem to make these mistakes a little too often. A lot of players seemed dissatisfied with the performance of them this week in Houston. More punishment? Potentially new umpires? Semi final, ‘I missed it nick’ on clay 5-5 in the second set," he vented.

"This will be my only clay tournament of the year" - Nick Kyrgios

After being ousted in the semifinals in Houston by Opelka, Nick Kyrgios confirmed that he will skip the rest of the clay season. The Aussie, however, did announce his participation at next year's Roland Garros.

"This will be my only clay tournament of the year. Next year I am going to go to Paris, I'm announcing that now that I'm going to the French Open. We kind of already decided to go home and have that time, you know, just working towards that, you know the time at home is crucial because the next trip is for three months," Kyrgios said.

Nick Kyrgios has been in good form during his time in the US. He reached the quarterfinals at Indian Wells and pushed Rafael Nadal to three sets before making the last 16 in Miami. His semi-final run in Houston saw him notch up his first win on clay in three years.

