"Unbelievable comeback" - Boris Becker lauds Caroline Wozniacki as she makes a winning start to her second chapter at Canadian Open in Montreal

Boris Becker has lauded Caroline Wozniacki for her comeback win at the Canadian Open 2023 in Montreal.

The Dane retired from tennis after the Australian Open in 2020. Since then, the former World No. 1, who married NBA player David Lee in 2019, has embraced motherhood. In 2021, she gave birth to her first child, Olivia. A year later, in October 2022, Wozniacki gave birth to her second child, James.

Earlier this year, Wozniacki announced that she would be making a comeback and returning to professional tennis for the first time in over three years. She received a wildcard at the Canadian Open 2023.

In her first-round match against Australian qualifier Kimberly Birrell, Caroline Wozniacki was at her vintage best, winning 6-2, 6-2, to advance to the second round of the WTA1000 event in Montreal.

Tennis legend Boris Becker took to social media to reflect on the Dane's comeback win. The German congratulated 'Caro' on her victory and even labeled her comeback, "unbelievable".

"Unbelievable comeback! Congratulations Caro," Becker captioned his Instagram story.

Boris Becker's Instagram story

Wozniacki herself reflected on her first-round victory after the match. She said that it was "fun" to be back again and play in front of such a large crowd. She also expressed her excitement at winning her first match since the 2020 Australian Open.

"I'm happy, a little tired. Just it was fun to be out there again playing on center court in front of a big crowd. I'm just thrilled that I could win my first match in three and a half years," the Dane said.

Caroline Wozniacki will lock horns with Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in 2R of the Canadian Open 2023

Day Nine: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

In just her second match of her comeback tournament, Caroline Wozniacki will be facing a stern test as she will face Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in the second round of the Canadian Open in Montreal.

The Canadian Open is Vondrousova's first tournament since her Wimbledon triumph. In her first-round match, the Czech beat Mayar Sheriff 6-4, 6-2.

Wozniacki was asked about her upcoming match with the reigning Wimbledon champion. In reply, the Dane heaped praise on Vondrousova before adding that she was ready to have some fun irrespective of the result.

Marketa has obviously been on fire. Played incredibly well at Wimbledon....Obviously a tough opponent, a lefty....I'm going to go out there and have fun regardless and see what happens," Caroline Wozniacki said.

The upcoming Canadian Open second-round match will be the two's first meeting on the tour.