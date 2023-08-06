"Unbelievable fight, as always" - Serena Williams' former coach applauds Jessica Pegula following semifinal defeat to Maria Sakkari at Citi Open

Despite losing her 2023 Citi Open semifinal match against Maria Sakkari, Jessica Pegula's performance was commended by Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs.

Sakkari defeated top seed Pegula 6-3, 4-6, 6-2, in just over two hours. The win helped the Greek reach her eighth career singles final, bringing her one step closer to securing her second Hologic WTA Tour title.

Throughout the match, Maria Sakkari delivered a total of 36 winners compared to Jessica Pegula's 14. She only committed two more unforced errors than the American star.

Following the match, Rennae Stubbs took to social media to commend Jessica Pegula's performance despite her loss. Stubbs expressed her admiration for the incredible match and Pegula's unwavering determination.

Stubbs went on to praise Pegula for her remarkable ability to bounce back and give her all during a match.

"@JPegula @mubadalacitdc Such a GREAT match. Unbelievable fight from you to come back and give it everything, as always!" Stubbs tweeted.

Maria Sakkari will take on Coco Gauff in the Citi Open 2023 final

Maria Sakkari at the 2023 Citi Open

World No. 9 Maria Sakkari will square off against third seed Coco Gauff for the 2023 Citi Open title on Sunday.

Sakkari defeated former US Open finalists Leylah Fernandez and Madison Keys to secure her place in the semifinals. In her quest for a spot in the summit clash, she faced off against top seed Jessica Pegula.

The Greek dominated the game in the first set, breaking her opponent's serve twice to secure it. She seemed on the verge of victory, leading 4-1 in the second set. However, Pegula made an impressive comeback, winning the next five games and ultimately claiming the set.

Maria Sakkari swiftly regrouped and showcased a remarkable improvement in the decisive set. With sheer determination, she dominated the last four games of the match, securing the win to reach her first final of the season.

Coco Gauff, meanwhile, defeated Hailey Baptiste and Belinda Bencic in straight sets to reach the semifinals, where she faced defending champion Liudmila Samsonova. Gauff was off to a fast start as she jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first set.

Samsonova had an opportunity to equalize the score, but Gauff's defense allowed her to maintain her lead until the end of the set, ultimately securing it. In the second set, the 19-year-old American quickly gained an advantage by breaking Samsonova's serve, establishing a 3-1 lead.

Coco Gauff fended off numerous break points during her subsequent service games, successfully defending her lead. With Samsonova serving to stay in the game at 5-3, Gauff once again broke the Russian's serve, sealing her victory with a 6-3, 6-3 scoreline.

Maria Sakkari currently holds a 4-1 lead over Coco Gauff in their head-to-head matches. The Greek emerged victorious in their previous encounter at the 2022 Italian Open, winning in straight sets.