"Unbelievable finish" - Boris Becker reacts to 10-man Liverpool's astounding victory against Newcastle United ft. Darwin Nunez

Tennis legend Boris Becker recently reacted to Liverpool's incredible extra-time victory over Newcastle United with only 10 men on the field.

Liverpool and Newcastle put on a good show at St James' Park this afternoon, flexing their top four muscles. Both teams appeared to have enough to mount a serious challenge for Champions League qualification spots, with moments of quality on display from both.

However, in a dramatic turn of events, Liverpool's Van Dijk was sent off in the first half for a foul on Alexander Isak. The captain's dismissal came just minutes after Anthony Gordon capitalized on a Trent Alexander-Arnold error to put the hosts ahead.

The Reds were trailing by one goal to their opponent, and with only ten players on their side, all hope seemed to be lost. Darwin Nunez, however, saved the day by scoring twice in 81 minutes and again at 90+3.

Six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker enjoyed the match and took to Instagram stories to express his reaction, resharing a post from Liverpool's official account featuring Nunez and the final score of the match.

"Unbelievable finish!!!," he wrote.

Boris Becker via Instagram stories.

A look at Boris Becker's illustrious tennis career

Boris Becker pictured at the 2023 Laureus World Sports Awards.

Boris Becker had a career marked by remarkable achievements and a captivating playing style. The German burst onto the international tennis scene at a young age and left an indelible mark on the sport.

Becker's rise to prominence came in 1985 when, at the age of 17, he became the youngest-ever Wimbledon champion. His booming serves and aggressive playing style, combined with his charismatic personality, quickly made him a fan favorite. His success at SW19 continued over the years, as he triumphed at the tournament two more times, in 1986 and 1989.

Becker clinched a total of six Grand Slam titles, including two Australian Open victories in 1991 and 1996, and one US Open triumph in 1989. Additionally, he reached the semifinals of the French Open in 1987, 1989 and 1991.

Becker's accomplishments extended beyond Grand Slam titles, as he played a pivotal role in helping Germany win the Davis Cup in 1988 and 1989, solidifying his status as a key player for his country.

However, after struggling with injuries and a decline in form, he officially retired from professional tennis in 1999 at the age of 31, with 49 singles titles and 15 doubles titles to his name.

Becker's impact on the sport extended beyond his playing days, as he transitioned into coaching and mentoring the next generation of tennis players. He famously coached 23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic from 2014 to 2016.