"We don't allow clothing, banners or signs that  are commercial or political"- Tennis Australia on banning 'Where's Peng Shuai' t-shirts

Tennis Australia has defended its decision to ban "Peng Shuai" T-shirts.

During the Australian Open, a few spectators wore T-shirts that read "Where is Peng Shuai?". Human rights activist Drew Pavlou, who is running for a place in the Queensland Senate, tweeted a video of the security outside Melbourne Park. He ordered his friend, Max Mok and another fellow human rights activist to take their t-shirts off in public next to where Naomi Osaka was practicing.

Mok said:

“I can remember him (the security guard) saying over and over that he had been instructed by someone higher up to confiscate (the items). On top of that, he also kept saying - and I don’t think this was in the video - but he kept saying he had eyes and ears everywhere, you can’t hide, things like that. Who exactly am I hiding from? He said someone found it political and reported it, but couldn’t say who. I would be surprised if someone at the ground reported us.”

Tennis Australia claimed that commercial and political banners were not allowed.

"Under our ticket conditions of entry, we don't allow clothing, banners or signs that are commercial or political. Peng Shuai's safety is our primary concern. We continue to work with the WTA (Women's Tennis Association) and global tennis community to seek more clarity on her situation and will do everything we can to ensure her wellbeing."

Martina Navratilova slams Australian Open organizers for banning 'Where's Peng Shuai' t-shirts

Navratilova was far from impressed with the Australian Open organizers

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova has slammed the Australian Open organizers for preventing fans from wearing the t-shirt. Calling the move, 'cowardly', she said:

"I find it really, really cowardly. I think they are wrong on this. This is not a political statement, this is a human rights statement."

Peng Shuai accused former Chinese vice-Premier Zhang Gaoli of sexually assaulting her after which she disappeared from the public eye. After not receiving enough assurance from the Chinese government regarding her safety and wellbeing, WTA decided to suspend all tennis tournaments in the country.

The IOC previously said that a personal meeting with the 35-year-old was arranged in January but later claimed that they could not give any assurances regarding her safety and well being.

Peng Shuai made her first media statement in Shanghai, saying that she never made any allegations of sexual assault.

