"Unfiltered emotions, exactly what tennis needs" - Tennis world reacts to Taylor Fritz shushing French Open crowd

Taylor Fritz's French Open second-round victory against Arthur Rinderknech was a drama-filled affair, with Fritz and the Court Suzanne Lenglen crowd being hostile to each other.

The crowd, who came out in force to support home favorite Rinderknech, were visibly upset with the match's late start due to the five-and-a-half-hour-long contest between Jannik Sinner and Daniel Altmaier earlier in the evening.

Excitement levels in the stands went up when Rinderknech convincingly won the opening set. Fritz, however, stayed focused and fought back to take the next three sets and seal the win 2-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 in two hours and 50 minutes.

After the grueling contest, Fritz let his frustrations with the crowd boil over and motioned them to 'shush', which only provoked them further. Fans kept booing him and refused to stop when he was waiting to do the on-court interview. The events from the match soon became a big talking point for everyone following the sport, including current and former tennis pros.

Former English professional Mark Petchey, who now works as a tennis analyst, stated that he loved the 'unfiltered emotions' in the contest.

"Exactly what tennis needs. Unfiltered emotions from the fans and players. Taylor Fritz absolutely on point out there tonight," he said.

Mark Petchey @_markpetchey



absolutely on point out there tonight Exactly what tennis needs. Unfiltered emotions from the fans and players @Taylor_Fritz97 absolutely on point out there tonight @rolandgarros Exactly what tennis needs. Unfiltered emotions from the fans and players @Taylor_Fritz97 absolutely on point out there tonight @rolandgarros

Australian John Millman defended Fritz for his actions and stated that only those who walked in his shoes, i.e. other professional players, will understand his behavior.

"It’s hard to understand unless you’ve walked in his shoes. For the entire match he’d have been trying to hold it together, trying not to give the crowd any more ammo to use. That’s a lot of built up emotion he’s letting out at the end there," he tweeted.

John Millman @johnhmillman Gaspar Ribeiro Lança @gasparlanca



I’ll never understand players from a Well this was a very, very, VERY stupid idea from Fritz. What the well was he expecting when playing the last French standing in the tournament?I’ll never understand players from a Slam country not being able to hold it together in an hostile atmosphere. Well this was a very, very, VERY stupid idea from Fritz. What the well was he expecting when playing the last French standing in the tournament?I’ll never understand players from a Slam country not being able to hold it together in an hostile atmosphere. https://t.co/nLNXqspGts It’s hard to understand unless you’ve walked in his shoes. For the entire match he’d have been trying to hold it together, trying not to give the crowd any more ammo to use. That’s a lot of built up emotion he’s letting out at the end there. twitter.com/gasparlanca/st… It’s hard to understand unless you’ve walked in his shoes. For the entire match he’d have been trying to hold it together, trying not to give the crowd any more ammo to use. That’s a lot of built up emotion he’s letting out at the end there. twitter.com/gasparlanca/st…

Patrick McEnroe, former captain of the US Davis Cup team and brother of seven-time Grand Slam champion John, praised Fritz for his performance.

"Taylor Fritz Q factor just went up exponentially….well played Taylor Fritz on every level," he tweeted.

Patrick McEnroe @PatrickMcEnroe Taylor Fritz Q factor just went up exponentially….well played @Taylor_Fritz97 on every level Taylor Fritz Q factor just went up exponentially….well played @Taylor_Fritz97 on every level

Those working in the media industry covering tennis were also quick to give their take on the matter. Here are some of their reactions:

José Morgado @josemorgado One of the best moments of the week at #RolandGarros so far. It’s been some tournament 🤣 One of the best moments of the week at #RolandGarros so far. It’s been some tournament 🤣 https://t.co/7FY5Zp1mjD

James Gray @jamesgraysport



#RolandGarros



Spectacular shithousery from Taylor Fritz, who guarantees he will get booed for the rest of the tournament - and I am here for it. Spectacular shithousery from Taylor Fritz, who guarantees he will get booed for the rest of the tournament - and I am here for it.#RolandGarroshttps://t.co/VyXYxsbQeJ

Gaspar Ribeiro Lança @gasparlanca Well this was a very, very, VERY stupid idea from Fritz. What the well was he expecting when playing the last French standing in the tournament?



I’ll never understand players from a Slam country not being able to hold it together in an hostile atmosphere. Well this was a very, very, VERY stupid idea from Fritz. What the well was he expecting when playing the last French standing in the tournament?I’ll never understand players from a Slam country not being able to hold it together in an hostile atmosphere. https://t.co/nLNXqspGts

Eric Hubbs @BarstoolHubbs TAYLOR FRITZ



Shushing the French crowd after taking out one of their own. Electric TAYLOR FRITZ Shushing the French crowd after taking out one of their own. Electric https://t.co/k5R51lhnu7

Taylor Fritz matches best-ever French Open result, faces Francisco Cerundolo next

Taylor Fritz in action at the 2023 French Open.

Taylor Fritz equaled his best result at the French Open with the 2-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 second-round win against Arthur Rinderknech, the last remaining Frenchman in the draw. The American's best result in Paris is a third-round exit in 2020, and he will be hoping to better that this year.

Fritz, who is making his seventh Roland Garros appearance, will next face Francisco Cerundolo, who overcame German lucky loser Yannick Hanfmann 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 in his second-round match,

The two players have never met on the tour before and will lock horns on Saturday, June 3.

Poll : 0 votes