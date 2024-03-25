Former World No. 13 Nick Kyrgios has expressed his disappointment at the sight of empty seats during Jannik Sinner's second round clash at the Miami Open.

The top players on tour are currently competing in the Miami Open, which is the second installment of the Sunshine Double in the USA. Sinner entered the event on the back of a solid semifinal finish at Indian Wells.

Upon noticing the limited attendance during the Italian's opening encounter in Miami, Kyrgios voiced his opinion that tennis wasn't being marketed the right way. Posting a message on his X (formerly Twitter) account, he said:

"Unfortunately tennis hasn’t been marketed or been done the right way."

The Australian has played only one competitive match in the last 17 months on the main tour. He has been forced to prioritize his recovery amidst constant injury concerns and is expected to join the tour soon.

The 28-year-old also recently hit back at tennis legend Pat Cash for his comments against the raucous Melbourne crowd during the Australian Open 2024. He emphasized that Cash wasn't aware how tennis needed to be marketed in today's day and age and that such crowds were essential for the modern game.

Cash told ABC TV:

"I think the Australian crowds in the last 10 years have got a little out of control."

Kyrgios responded via Daily Mail:

"Absolutely stupid comment by another old head that has no idea how marketing or how things work in today's day and age. You need entertainment. We need the crowds to feel part of the sport."

"We need entertainment. We need people having beers and the players loving it. We need human interaction. We're human, not robots. We need it to be like that," he added.

"Seeing improvement every day" - Nick Kyrgios shares positive recovery update

2022 US Open - Day 9

Nick Kyrgios recently shared an update with fans on his highly anticipated return to the men's tour.

The Australian was last seen competing at the Stuttgart Open 2023, where he registered a first round exit. He recorded one of the best seasons of his career in 2022, but couldn't continue his rich vein of form due to repeated injuries.

Nevertheless, Kyrgios has stayed close to tennis and recently took up a part-time gig as a commentator at the Australian Open 2024. Known for voicing his opinions about the game, he recently shared an optimistic update about his return during during a Q&A session on Instagram.

"Honestly, I’m seeing improvement every day with my wrist and I’m in the middle of getting back to playing shape," Kyrgios wrote on Instagram during the Q&A.

"I will be back. I’m not sure the exact time frame, I will be cautious and take my time. We know what happens when I’m healthy," he added.