“Unfu**ing believable” - Martina Navratilova expresses outrage over Donald Trump's son sharing transgender conspiracy meme targeting Michelle Obama

Martina Navratilova recently expressed outrage over a controversial meme shared by Donald Trump's son targeting Michelle Obama.

An old conspiracy theory revolving around former First Lady Michelle Obama has been making rounds again on the internet nowadays. The theory claims that the former President's wife is actually a man or a transgender woman and also that Barack Obama himself is gay.

Donald Trump Jr., son of former president Donald Trump himself who has received flak over indulging in these conspiracy theories and posting memes in the past where he berates other politicians posted yet another meme on his Instagram account targeting Michelle Obama. A user on X (formerly Twitter) shared,

"Donald Trump Jr. posts a meme accusing Michelle Obama of being trans and it’ll get no attention from the media. This open embrace of bigotry and conspiracy theories is seen as normal for the Trump campaign."

Trump Jr. faced a lot of backlash over this 'meme' from people who were shocked to see him disrespecting the former First Lady in such a disgusting manner. One of the critics was American Tennis Legend Martina Navratilova who is well known for speaking her mind out and is also a big Donald Trump critic. She expressed her outrage over Trump Jr.'s below-the-belt 'meme'.

"Unfu**ing believable…," Navratilova tweeted.

"What a pathetic loser Donald Trump Jr. truly is." - Martina Navratilova disgusted with the former president's son targeting Michelle Obama

This was not the first time that Donald Trump Jr. insulted Michelle Obama by indulging in this conspiracy theory which stated that the former first lady was a man or a transgender woman.

On February 12 this year, Trump Jr posted a photo of former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Levon Kirkland with the words 'I found this rare Michelle Obama rookie card' on his Instagram and wrote that he had Super Bowl nostalgia. Trump Jr said that it was a joke and urged the people to take it accordingly but took a jibe by stating that he wasn't a 100% sure if it was a joke.

"Just a little Super Bowl nostalgia. LOL 😝#superbowl #superbowl2024 Deer fact checkers I’m told that this is a joke, so please treat it accordingly though I personally am not 100% sure"

Martina Navratilova had some harsh remarks for the former President's son as she called him a racist and a misogynistic person and hoped that he was in a miserable condition.

"What a pathetic loser Don Jr truly is. Racist and misogynistic beyond belief. I hope he is as miserable as he is racist."

Before her persistent activity on social media, Martina Navratilova had an illustrious tennis career, which came to an end in 2006 when she was nearly 50 years. The Czech-American won 18 Grand Slam singles titles while winning 41 Majors across doubles (32 women's doubles and nine mixed doubles).