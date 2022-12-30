United Cup 2023: Alexander Zverev practices with Rafael Nadal for the first time after French Open injury

Earlier today (December 30), Alexander Zverev and Rafael Nadal came face-to-face on a tennis court for a practice session ahead of their respective matches at the United Cup in Sydney.

The last time the two players were seen together was during the 2022 French Open semifinals, where the German suffered a horrific leg injury, forcing him to retire mid-match. It was a match unlike any other since, after over three hours of play, the second set was yet to be completed.

Nadal was leading 7-6(8), 6-6 when Zverev attempted a running forehand and lost his footing. The 25-year-old tore all three of his lateral ligaments in the right ankle and was taken off the court in a wheelchair. He returned to the court on crutches to officially withdraw from the match as the two players hugged each other.

Both have arrived in the city of Sydney, Australia, for the inaugural edition of the mixed-team event — the United Cup. They will play their first match of the season on Saturday (December 31) but against other players. Although Germany and Spain are in different groups, Zverev and Nadal practiced together.

Alexander Zverev's older brother Mischa Zverev posted a photograph of the two players sitting on their benches on a court in Sydney. Mischa mentioned that both players were on the court together after almost seven months. The German will play his first official match tomorrow since the Roland Garros semifinals.

"Back on court with Rafa. It's been almost seven months," Mischa wrote in his Instagram story.

Mischa Zverev posted on his Instagram story.

Alexander Zverev is thrilled to be back in action

Alexander Zverev during the World Tennis League

Alexander Zverev will play his first match on December 31 against World No. 81 Jiri Leheck of the Czech Republic. In his second match, the German will clash with ninth-ranked Taylor Fritz of the United States on January 1, 2023.

Speaking to the ATP Tour recently, the 25-year-old expressed his excitement at his return to the court.

“Finally being back on court, being back in a competitive official tournament is great,” Zverev said. “It's been a long time for me, unfortunately, but I'm looking forward to Australia. I've always enjoyed being here. Of course, I'm coming back from injury. I'm not going to be playing my absolute best tennis this week, but I'm looking forward to being back on the court."

Alexander Zverev also stated that having a mixed-team event was extremely important, not only in tennis but all sports.

“I think this is a very, very special one. It's very unique, not only in tennis but I think in all different kinds of sports, where men and women compete together. I hope it's going to be a very positive week for all of us, and I think that it's innovative and very important for the sports world," Zverev added.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes