United Cup 2023: How much are Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and other players set to receive in participation fees? A breakdown of the players' fees

The debut edition of the United Cup is just a few weeks away, with the joint ATP and WTA event aiming for a memorable debut. Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek, Maria Sakkari, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Jessica Pegula, and Taylor Fritz are some of the most notable players in the mix.

The total prize money for the United Cup is $15,000,000. While players will get a piece of that depending on their progress in the tournament, they're also set to receive a participation fee for competing.

The participation fee is based on the player's ranking and the position they occupy in their team. The #1 and #2 players in a team who are ranked in the top 10 will earn $200,000, while those ranked between No. 11-20 will receive $100,000. So Nadal, Swiatek, Sakkari, Tsitsipas, Fritz, and Pegula, who are the top players representing their teams and in the top 10, will get $200,000.

From there on, there's a slight difference in what the #1 and #2 players get, with the former earning a bit more. A player who is ranked between No. 21-30 and is designated as #1 in their team will earn $60,000, while the player with a similar ranking but is #2 in their team will get $50,000.

So Nick Kyrgios, who is the #1 ATP player for Australia and is ranked No. 22, will receive $60,000. Alex de Minaur, who is the #2 player for his country with a ranking of No. 24, will get $50,000.

The participation fee for the #3 player in a team ranked in the top 30 is $30,000. A player ranked between No. 31-100 will earn $15,000, while those between No. 101-250 will make $7,500. Players ranked outside the top 250 will receive $6,000.

The 2023 United Cup will be held from December 29 - January 8

Maria Sakkari and Stefanos Tsitsipas lead Team Greece at the United Cup.

The United Cup will kick off on December 29, 2022, with the final taking place on January 8, 2023.

The 18 teams have been divided into six groups of three. Group A consists of Greece, Belgium, and Bulgaria. Group B comprises Poland, Switzerland, and Kazakhstan, while Germany, the United States, and the Czech Republic make up Group C.

Spain, Australia, and Great Britain have been drawn in Group D, with a highly anticipated match between Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios on the horizon. Group E features Italy, Brazil, and Norway, with Group F consisting of France, Croatia, and Argentina.

The top teams from the group stage will advance to the semifinals and then battle it out for the title in the championship round.

