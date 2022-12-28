United Cup 2023 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more - Day 1

The 2023 tennis season is set to begin with the inaugural edition of the United Cup on Thursday. The first day of the tournament has plenty of big names lined up in action.

Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys are scheduled to play in the morning session, as the Americans take on Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka and Marie Bouzkova respectively.

Australia suffered a huge blow in the lead-up to the tournament as Nick Kyrgios sustained an injury, forcing him to withdraw at the last minute. Alex de Minaur will now compete in his place and is up against Cameron Norrie.

However, Stefanos Tsitsipas' showdown against Grigor Dimitrov has to be the most anticipated match of the day. Other notable names in the mix are veteran Alize Cornet and Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic.

Excitement levels are at an all-time high as the new season is finally set to unfold, that too with a brand new event. Here's a look at the schedule for Day 1 of the United Cup:

Sydney, Ken Rosewall Arena

Day session - USA vs Czech Republic

(Starts at 12 noon) - Taylor Fritz vs Jiri Lehecka

followed by: Madison Keys vs Marie Bouzkova

Evening session - Australia vs Great Britain

(Not before 7 pm) - Alex de Minaur vs Cameron Norrie

followed by: Zoe Hives vs Katie Swan

Perth, RAC Arena

Day session - Greece vs Bulgaria

(Starts at 12 noon) - Despina Papamichail vs Isabella Shinikova

followed by: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Grigor Dimitrov

Evening session - France vs Argentina

(Not before 6 pm) - Alize Cornet vs Maria Carle

followed by: Arthur Rinderknech vs Francisco Cerundolo

Brisbane, Pat Rafter Arena

Day session - Italy vs Brazil

(Starts at 1 pm) - Martina Trevisan vs Beatriz Haddad Maia

followed by: Lorenzo Musetti vs Felipe Meligeni Alves

Evening session - Switzerland vs Kazakhstan

(Not before 7 pm) - Belinda Bencic vs Yulia Putintseva

followed by: Marc-Andrea Huesler vs Timofey Skatov

The official schedule can be accessed here.

Where to watch United Cup 2023?

Madison Keys will be in action on Day 1 of the United Cup.

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on these respective channels and sites:

USA: For American viewers, Tennis Channel will broadcast the matches.

Australia: Fans Down Under can watch the matches on Stan Sport, 9Now & Channel 9.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

United Cup 2023 - Match timings

Day sessions start at either 12 noon or 1 pm local time, while matches in the evening sessions aren't scheduled to start before either 6 pm or 7 pm local time.

For fans watching in the US, UK, India, and Canada, the broadcast timings for the matches scheduled to be played on Day 1 are as follows:

Country Day session start time (Sydney) Evening session start time (Sydney) Day session start time (Perth) Evening session start time (Perth) Day session start time (Brisbane) Evening session start time (Brisbane) US & Canada Dec 28, 20228 pm EST Dec 29, 20223 am EST Dec 28, 202211 pm EST Dec 29, 20225 am EST Dec 28, 202210 pm EST Dec 29, 2022 4 am EST UK Dec 29, 20221 am GMT Dec 29, 20228 am GMT Dec 29, 20224 am GMT Dec 29, 202210 am GMT Dec 29, 20223 am GMT Dec 29, 20229 am GMT India Dec 29, 2022, 6:30 am IST Dec 29, 20221:30 pm IST Dec 29, 20229:30 am IST Dec 29, 20223:30 pm IST Dec 29, 20228:30 am IST Dec 29, 20222:30 pm IST

