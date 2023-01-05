United Cup 2023: Teams qualified for semifinals, schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more

The United Cup 2023 has reached its latter stages with the semifinals commencing on Friday.

The six group leaders, namely Poland, Greece, the United States, Italy, Croatia, and Great Britain competed in the knockout stages in Perth, Brisbane, and Sydney.

Greece, Poland and the United States won their respective ties while Italy joined them in the semifinals courtesy of being the best team to lose their respective host city finals.

On that note, here is everything you need to know about the semifinalists at the United Cup:

Who are the teams competing in the United Cup semifinals?

Greece, Poland, the United States and Italy are the four teams who will compete in the semifinals of the tournament. The Greeks booked their place in the final four after beating Croatia 3-2 in their knockout tie.

Wins for Donna Vekic, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Maria Sakkari and Borna Gojo saw the scores tied at 2-2 before Sakkari and Tsitsipas won the decisive mixed doubles tie for Greece.

Poland booked their place in the final four by beating Italy 3-2 after Iga Swiatek and Hubert Hurkacz won their mixed doubles tie against Camilla Rosatello and Lorenzo Musetti. The United States reached the semifinals after a convincing 4-1 win over Great Britain.

Italy lost their tie against Poland but qualified for the final four after becoming the best among the teams who lost in the host city finals.

United Cup semifinals schedule

The semifinals of the tournament will take place on 6 and 7 January. The first semifinal between Poland and the United States will start at 1 pm with Iga Swiatek taking on Jessica Pegula. That match will be followed by Frances Tiafoe facing Daniel Michalski.

Greece and Italy will contest in the second semifinal with the first match between Maria Sakkari and Martina Trevisan not starting before 7 pm. Their fixture will be followed by Michail Pervolarakis' match against Lorenzo Musetti.

The remaining matches for both semifinal ties will take place on 7 January. These include Matteo Berrettini facing Stefanos Tsitsipas and Hubert Hurkacz locking horns with Taylor Fritz.

United Cup streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on their respective channels and sites:

Tennis Channel: United States & Puerto Rico

Channel 9, 9Now & Stan Sport: Australia

BT Sport: United Kingdom

TSN & RDS: Canada

Direct TV: Latin America & Caribbean

beIN Sports: France, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific & Oceania

United Cup YouTube channel: UK, India, Brazil, Japan, Sweden, Netherlands and Belgium

Cosmote: Greece

Charlton: Israel

Ceska TV: Czech Republic

A1 Max Sport: Bulgaria

CCTV & IQIYI: China

Setanta Eurasia: Central Asia, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova &Ukraine

Sky Sport: New Zealand

Sky Deustchland: Austria, Germany, Liechtenstein, Switzerland & Luxembourg

Sport TV: Portugal

Sport Extra: Romania

SportKlub: Croatia, Serbia, Slovenia, Montenegro & Bosnia-Herzegovina

SuperTennis: Italy & Vatican State

Supersport: Africa

TV2: Denmark

TV3: Estonia, Lithuania & Latvia

TVE: Spain

TVP: Poland

VG: Norway

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

For the full list of broadcasters for the United Cup 2023, click here.

