United Cup 2023: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details, and more

The debut edition of the United Cup is set to commence on December 29, 2022 and will conclude with the final on January 8, 2023. The tournament also marks the beginning of the new tennis season.

The mixed-gender event will witness the participation of numerous high-profile players, including 22-time Major champion Rafael Nadal and women's World No. 1 Iga Swiatek. 18 countries have been drawn into six groups of three, with the best performing nations to advance beyond the group stage.

The round-robin stage will be held across three Australian cities, with Sydney, Perth and Brisbane as the chosen venues. The semifinals and the championship round will be held in Sydney.

Nick Kyrgios was the first big casualty of the event, withdrawing a day before the start of the proceedings. Nevertheless, the United Cup isn't lacking in star power. Top-10 players such as Stefanos Tsitsipas, Maria Sakkari, Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz, and Jessica Pegula are in the fray. Also present are Grand Slam champions Stan Wawrinka and Petra Kvitova.

Based on the draw and team composition, Spain, Poland and the United States seem like the heavy favorites to make a deep run. With the Australian Open less than a month away, players will be eager to put up a good performance to prepare themselves for the season's first Major.

The atmosphere during team events always brings out the best in players and the United Cup promises to be no different in this regard. On that note, here are all the broadcast details for the tournament:

United Cup channel and live streaming list

Petra Kvitova leads the Czech contingent at the 2023 United Cup.

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on their respective channels and sites:

Tennis Channel: United States & Puerto Rico

Channel 9, 9Now & Stan Sport: Australia

TSN & RDS: Canada

Direct TV: Latin America & Caribbean

beIN Sports: France, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific & Oceania

Cosmote: Greece

Charlton: Israel

Ceska TV: Czech Republic

A1 Max Sport: Bulgaria

CCTV & IQIYI: China

Setanta Eurasia: Central Asia, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova &Ukraine

Sky Sport: New Zealand

Sky Deustchland: Austria, Germany, Liechtenstein, Switzerland & Luxembourg

Sport TV: Portugal

Sport Extra: Romania

SportKlub: Croatia, Serbia, Slovenia, Montenegro & Bosnia-Herzegovina

SuperTennis: Italy & Vatican State

Supersport: Africa

TV2: Denmark

TV3: Estonia, Lithuania & Latvia

TVE: Spain

TVP: Poland

VG: Norway

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

For the full list of broadcasters for the 2023 United Cup, click here.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes