Match Details

Fixture: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Nicolas Jarry (Canada vs. Chile)

Tournament: United Cup 2024

Round: Sydney Group Play

Venue: Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney, Australia

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize money: $10,000,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN & RDS| UK – Viewers can keep track of the matches through Tennis Channel International.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Nicolas Jarry preview

Felix Auger-Aliassime at a press conference during United Cup

World No. 29, Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada, will face world No. 19, Nicolas Jarry of Chile, in the group stage of the United Cup in 2023.

The Canadian suffered a dip in his ranking in 2023, winning a solitary title in Basel during the year. Auger-Aliassime also helped Team World win the Laver Cup, as his performance on indoor courts continued to be good. However, his win-loss record of 23-20 in 2023 was in stark contrast to the one in 2022, which stood at 60-27.

The 23-year-old Canadian will, therefore, try to start the season on a positive note, as he needs an improved run in 2024 at this stage of his career.

Jarry, meanwhile, was one of the most improved players in 2023, winning a couple of titles in Santiago and Geneva during the year. He had a commendable win-loss record of 39-20 in 2023, thus making it his best year on the tour yet.

Jarry remains a very good player on clay, but has to prove his prowess on hard courts as well. Moreover, Chile will depend heavily on the big man to have a good run in the tournament.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Nicolas Jarry head-to-head

The two players have not played any match in an ATP tournament yet, but the Canadian won their last challenger-level clash in 2017.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Nicolas Jarry odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total Games Felix Auger-Aliassime Nicolas Jarry

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Nicolas Jarry prediction

The Canadian had a pretty ordinary 2023, but he is good enough to bounce back strongly in the coming year. Auger-Aliassime does not have a very powerful backhand and relies on his backhand slice at times.

Jarry will try to exploit that weakness of his opponent, as the big Chilean can hit the ball really well off either wing. Jarry’s inside-out forehand towards Auger-Aliassime’s backhand should prove to be a key shot for the former, as he can generate a lot of power through that shot.

Both players also possess strong serves, but Jarry’s is slightly more powerful and should help him win some easy points. However, the Canadian is a better mover on the court, and it should help him cover it better than the Chilean. The Canadian’s ability to win winners off his forehand could prove to be critical in the match.

The fact that the match is going to be played on a hard court will give Auger-Aliassime a fighting chance in the match. However, the big Chilean’s better current form gives him the edge.

Pick: Nicolas Jarry to win the match.