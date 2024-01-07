United Cup 2024 prize money breakdown: How much did champions Germany and runners-up Poland earn?

The 2024 United Cup came to an end on Sunday, with Germany beating Poland 2-1 in the final. The Poles took the lead after Iga Swiatek defeated Angelique Kerber 6-3, 6-0 in the women's singles tie. However, Alexander Zverev rescued his nation by beating Hubert Hurkacz 6-7(3), 7-6(6), 6-4 in the men's singles.

The mixed doubles fixture would determine the outcome, and Zverev teamed up with Laura Siegemund to beat Swiatek and Hurkacz 6-4, 5-7, [10-4] to seal victory for Germany.

The Germans' performance throughout the tournament will see them fetch $49,830 while runners-up Poland will pocket $31,650.

As far as the players are concerned, Alexander Zverev will earn a participation of $200,000 along with $488,855 for his wins across singles and mixed doubles. Angelique Kerber will earn a prize money of $20,000 as her participation fee along with $139,400 for her victories. Laura Siegemund will be paid $85,005 for her mixed doubles wins.

Women's World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will earn $200,000 for competing in the United Cup along with another $543,550 for her victores throughout the tournament. Hubert Hurkacz was paid a participation fee of $200,000 because of his Top-10 ranking and he will earn another $254,225 for his wins.

France and Australia were the semifinalists at the United Cup and will be paid $18,025 and $26,675 respectively. Adrian Mannarino received a participation fee of $60,000 and his sole win in the group stage of the tournament will fetch him $38,325, thus taking his total prize money to $98,325.

Caroline Garcia's participation fee is $100,000 while her wins throughout the tournament will earn her another $166,350. Her total earnings from the United Cup will be $266,350. Edouard Roger-Vasselin's mixed doubles performances will see him earn $27,400 throughout the tournament.

Antoine Escoffier and Amandine Hesse will be paid their participation fees of $15,000 and $10,000 respectively.

Australia's Alex de Minaur will be paid $100,000 for his participation and will pocket another $239,825 for his singles wins, which will take his total prize money to $339,825. Ajla Tomljanovic will receive a participation fee of $20,000 as she is ranked below No. 251, and she will be paid another $69,500 for her only singles win, which came in the quartefinals.

Australia's No. 2 singles player Storm Hunter will be paid $15,000 for participation as she is ranked between 171-250, and she will earn an additional $27,400 for her mixed doubles wins. Matthew Ebden will pocket $27,400 for partnering Hunter in the mixed doubles fixtures.

Novak Djokovic's Serbia and Casper Ruud's Norway were among the quarterfinalists at the United Cup

Novak Djokovic in action at the United Cup

Serbia, Norway, China and Greece were the losing quarterfinalists at the United Cup, and will earn $10,000, $5,000, $5,000 and $5,000 respectively.

Novak Djokovic was awarded a prize money of $200,000 as participation fee due to his ranking and will earn an additional $83,850 for his victories in singles and mixed doubles. Olga Danilovic will receive $25,000 for his participation and another $14,400 for her mixed doubles wins.

Hamad Medjedovic will also receive $25,000 for competing at the United Cup and will pocket another $7,200 for his sole mixed doubles victory in the tournament.

Casper Ruud will be paid $100,000 for his participation along with $215,850 for his victories. His female colleague Malene Helgo will only receive her participation fee of $20,000. Ulrikke Eikeri will pocket $10,000 for competing, along with another $7,200 for her mixed doubles win.

China's Zhang Zhizhen will pocket $30,000 for competing at the United Cup along with $38,325 for his sole win over Jiri Lehecka. Zhenq Qinwen will earn $100,000 for her participation in the tournament along with another $83,850 for her wins.

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas will be paid $200,000 for his participation while earning another $38,325 for his sole singles win in the tournament. Maria Sakkari, on the other hand, will earn a total prize money of $400,650 for her victories.

Spain, Chile, Great Britain, Croatia, Canada, United States and Netherlands were among the teams who were eliminated in the group stage but earned a point each, and they will be paid $5000 each.