United Cup 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more - Day 1

Day 1 of the 2024 United Cup officially heralds the start of the new season of tennis. Teams from Groups A and C will kick off the second edition of the tournament on Friday.

Spain and Brazil wil face off in the day session, with both teams being evenly matched on paper. While Alejandro Davidovich Fokina has the edge in men's singles, Beatriz Haddad Maia will be favored to deliver in women's singles. It could all come down to the mixed doubles tie in the end.

The evening session will pit Australia against the United Kingdom. Alex de Minaur had a better season than Cameron Norrie in 2023, so based on that he'll be expected to have the upper hand in their duel.

Ajla Tomljanovic spent most of the 2023 season on the sidelines due to an injury. She did win a Challenger title upon her comeback in November. If that's any indication, she could have a slight advantage over Katie Boulter.

With that, here's a look at the schedule for Day 1 of the tournament:

Perth, RAC Arena

Day session - (11) Spain vs (17) Brazil

Starting at 10:00 a.m. local time: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Thiago Seyboth Wild,

followed by: Sara Sorribes Tormo vs Beatriz Haddad Maia,

followed by: Mixed doubles match.

Evening session: (8) United Kingdom vs (15) Australia

Not before 5:00 p.m. local time: Cameron Norrie vs Alex de Minaur,

followed by: Katie Boulter vs Ajla Tomljanovic,

followed by: Mixed doubles match.

The official schedule can be accessed here.

Where to watch the United Cup 2024?

Katie Boulter will be in action on Day 1 of the 2024 United Cup.

Viewers from the following countries can keep up with the happenings of the United Cup via these channels and sites:

USA: For American fans, Tennis Channel will broadcast the matches.

UK: Viewers in the UK can keep a track of the action thanks to Tennis Channel International.

Canada: The official broadcasters for the region are TSN & RDS.

Australia: The host nation will televise the matches on 9Now, Stan Sport and Nine Network.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

United Cup 2024 - Match Timings

The day session will begin at 10 a.m. local time, while the evening session won't start before 5 p.m. For fans in the USA, Canada, UK and India, here are the broadcast timings for Day 1 of the tournament:

Country Day session Evening session USA December 28, 2023;9:00 p.m. ET December 29, 2023;4:00 a.m. ET Canada December 28, 2023;9:00 p.m. ET December 29, 2023;4:00 a.m. ET UK December 29, 2023:2:00 a.m. GMT December 29, 2023;9:00 a.m. GMT India December 29, 2023;7:30 a.m. IST December 29, 2023;2:30 p.m. IST