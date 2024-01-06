United Cup 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more - Day 10

Day 10 will witness the conclusion of the second edition of the United Cup, with Poland and Germany duking it out for the title.

Pre-tournament favorites Poland, led by Iga Swiatek and Hubert Hurkacz, have been the team to beat from the start. They made it through the group stage with a 2-1 and 3-0 win over Spain and Brazil, respectively.

Poland then steamrolled China and France in the quarterfinals and the semifinals, respectively, as they won both ties 3-0. Swiatek remains unbeaten in the tournament so far. She also extended her winning streak to 15 matches, which commenced at the end of last season.

Even though Germany finished second in the group stage, they advanced further by virtue of being the best second-placed team in the host city. They then scored wins over Greece and Australia in the knockout stages to reach the title round.

Now, the time has come to crown the victors. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 10 of the tournament:

Schedule for Day 10 of United Cup 2024

Sydney, Ken Rosewall Arena

Evening session - (1) Poland vs (16) Germany

Starting at 5:30 p.m. local time: Iga Swiatek vs Angelique Kerber.

Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: Hubert Hurkacz vs Alexander Zverev,

Followed by: Iga Swiatek/Hubert Hurkacz vs Laura Siegemund/Maxmilian Marterer.

Where to watch the United Cup 2024?

Angelique Kerber and Alexander Zverev will lead Team Gremany in the final of the 2024 United Cup.

Viewers from the following countries can keep up with the happenings of the United Cup via these channels and sites:

USA: For American fans, the Tennis Channel will broadcast the matches.

UK: Viewers in the UK can keep track of the action thanks to Tennis Channel International.

Canada: The official broadcasters for the region are TSN & RDS.

Australia: The host nation will televise the matches on 9Now, Stan Sport and Nine Network.

Poland: Fans can cheer for their team by watching the matches on Polsat Sport.

Germany: Viewers can tune in to Tennis Channel International for the broadcast of the final.

United Cup 2024 - Match Timings

The final will be played during the evening session at the Ken Rosewell Arena. The first match will begin at 5:30 p.m. local time. For fans in the USA, Canada, UK, and India, here are the broadcast timings for Day 10 of the tournament:

Country Start time USA January 7, 2024; 1:30 a.m. ET Canada January 7, 2024; 1:30 a.m. ET UK January 7, 2024; 6:30 a.m. GMT India January 7, 2024; 12:00 p.m. IST