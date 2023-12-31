United Cup 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more | Day 4

Day 4 of the United Cup will take place on the first day of 2024, with some exciting clashes taking place.

Poland and Spain will lock horns to decide who will top Group A and seal their place in the quarterfinals. The likes of Iga Swiatek, Hubert Hurkacz, and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina will all be in action.

Germany did well to beat Italy and they will next lock horns with France. Alexander Zverev and Angelique Kerber will take on Adrian Mannarino and Caroline Garcia, respectively.

Defending champions United States will be up against Italy, with Taylor Fritz locking horns with Alex de Minaur while Jessica Pegula will take on Ajla Tomljanovic.

Norway came up short against the Netherlands and will look to beat Croatia to keep their hopes of making the knockouts alive. Casper Ruud will face Borna Coric in a highly-anticipated singles match.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 4 of the United Cup.

Schedule for Day 4 of United Cup 2024

Sydney, Ken Rosewall Arena

Starting at 10:30 am local time: Donna Vekic vs Malene Helgo.

Followed by: Casper Ruud vs Borna Coric.

Followed by: Mixed Doubles match.

Starting not before 5:30 pm local time: Alexander Zverev vs Adrian Mannarino.

Followed by: Angelique Kerber vs Caroline Garcia.

Followed by: Mixed Doubles match.

Perth, RAC Arena

Starting at 10 am local time: Hubert Hurkacz vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Followed by: Iga Swiatek vs Sara Sorribes Tormo.

Followed by: Mixed Doubles match.

Starting at 5 pm local time: Taylor Fritz vs Alex de Minaur.

Followed by: Jessica Pegula vs Ajla Tomljanovic.

Followed by: Mixed Doubles match.

Where to watch the United Cup 2024?

Viewers from the following countries can keep up with the happenings of the tournament in Australia via the mentioned channels and sites:

USA: For American fans, the Tennis Channel will broadcast the matches.

UK: Viewers in the UK can also keep track of the action, thanks to Tennis Channel International.

Canada: The official broadcasters for the region are TSN & RDS.

Australia: The host nation will televise the matches on 9Now, Stan Sport, and Nine Network.

United Cup 2024 - Match Timings

The day session will begin at 10 a.m. local time, while the evening session won't start before 5 p.m. For fans in the USA, Canada, UK, and India, here are the broadcast timings for Day 3 of the tournament:

Country Day Session Night Session USA December 31, 2023; 6:30 p.m. ET January 1, 2024; 1: 30 a.m. ET Canada December 31, 2023; 6:30 p.m. ET January 1, 2024; 1:30 a.m. ET UK January 1, 2024; 12:30 a.m. GMT January 1, 2024; 6:30 a.m. GMT India January 1, 2024; 5 a.m. IST January 1, 2024; 12:00 p.m. IST