"Unlike Novak Djokovic, everything Rafael Nadal said and did during the pandemic was spot on" - Peter Bodo

Tennis writer Peter Bodo has lavished praise on Rafael Nadal for how he handled himself during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bodo hailed the Spaniard as a "wonderful human being" and remarked that his public response was "spot on" and a stark contrast to how Novak Djokovic went about things.

For those unaware, the Serb invited a lot of criticism for organizing the Adria Tour while the pandemic was at its peak. His stance on vaccination has also remained a topic of contention to this day. Meanwhile, the Mallorcan steered clear of any controversy by insisting that he trusted only science and requesting his fans to listen to trusted medical professionals.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg Here are Rafael Nadal’s full answers on the Novak Djokovic situation, which Nadal clearly thinks Djokovic created for himself.



Speaking on the latest episode of the Holding Court with Patrick McEnroe podcast, Bodo hailed the 21-time Grand Slam champion's thoughtfulness in dealing with the crisis. Bodo was of the opinion that Nadal's recent success on the tennis court was simply good karma for his measured actions during the pandemic.

"If you believe in karma, then you look at Rafael Nadal and [you'll see] how, unlike Novak Djokovic, everything he said and did during the pandemic from the earliest days onward was spot on," Bodo said. "It was absolutely considerate and absolutely putting the global health crisis at the top of the menu. He has been great and a wonderful human being, it seems. There's such a thing as karma and it has helped him navigate all this stuff and steer clear of the controversies."

The 72-year-old also touched on Nadal's struggles with a foot injury that kept him out of action for large chunks of last year. Peter Bodo noted how the Spaniard has limited the number of competitions he participates in to take better care of his body, and attributed it as a major reason for his recent resurgence.

"For Rafael Nadal to moderate the amount of competition he engages in [with the foot injury] and not be able to practice as much as he normally would, it has been a problem in the past," Bodo said. "But now, he has clearly adjusted. His results are better."

Bodo further praised the former World No. 1 for the attitude adjustment he has undergone in the face of the injury. The American said that the World No. 4 has "come to terms" with the setback and changed his mindset in a way that allowed him to make the best use of his final years on the ATP tour.

Peter Bodo further added that it was "wonderful" to see the 35-year-old enjoying his time on the court instead of being upset about health issues coming in the way of his normal life.

"He doesn't seem upset or concerned about the impact of the foot injury on his game. It's almost like he has come to terms with it," Bodo said. "He's said, "I'm going to smell the roses and enjoy my life. I'm just going to make the most of my last couple of years [on the Tour]". It is wonderful to see."

Rafael Nadal takes on Nick Kyrgios in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Indian Wells Masters

Rafael Nadal cruised into the quarterfinals of the 2022 Indian Wells Masters with a straight-sets win over 17th seed Reilly Opelka. The victory was Nadal's 18th of the season.

Nadal will take on wildcard Nick Kyrgios in the quarterfinals. The Australian was slated to take on Jannik Sinner in the fourth round but received a walkover after the Italian pulled out due to illness.

The World No. 4 has a 5-3 lead in the head-to-head against Kyrgios and has won their last two meetings. But their hardcourt record is tied at 2-2. The former World No. 13 is also on a marauding run of form, having defeated two seeded players (excluding Sinner) in the desert already.

Despite all that, Nadal remains the favorite to book his place in the semifinals for the fourth tournament in a row.

