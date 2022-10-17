"Unquestionably the best women's player on the planet and it ain't close" - Tennis fans in awe of Iga Swiatek continuing brilliant 2022 season with San Diego title

Iga Swiatek added yet another title to her 2022 season, defeating Donna Vekic in the final of the San Diego Open in three sets to lift the WTA 500 title on Sunday. Battling cold and illness over the past week, the World No. 1 overcame a minor dip in the second set to take home her eighth title of the year with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 scoreline.

With 64 wins to her name so far, the three-time Grand Slam champion now has eight times as many wins as she has losses this season, cementing the fact that she has been the best player on the WTA Tour over the last 12 months without a doubt.

Tennis fans on social media were ecstatic with the Pole's dominance, bestowing all kinds of fitting superlatives on the 21-year-old. One fan was of the opinion that Iga Swiatek was the best female player on the planet by far, commenting:

"Iga Swiatek just won't stop winning. She is unquestionably the best women's player on the planet and it ain't close."

She is unquestionably the best women's player on the planet and it ain't close. Iga Swiatek just won't stop winning.She beats Donna Vekic 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 to capture the #SanDiegoOpen , her 8th title of 2022.Swiatek this season now has:- 2 GS- 4 WTA1000- 2 WTA500She is unquestionably the best women's player on the planet and it ain't close. Iga Swiatek just won't stop winning.She beats Donna Vekic 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 to capture the #SanDiegoOpen, her 8th title of 2022.Swiatek this season now has:- 2 GS 🏆- 4 WTA1000 🏆- 2 WTA500 🏆She is unquestionably the best women's player on the planet and it ain't close.

Another user on Twitter pointed out that the World No. 1 was simply ramping up to win the upcoming WTA Tour Finals, adding that all of this was just preparation to take home the year-end championships for the Pole.

"Something tells Iga wants this WTA Finals so bad. She seems so focused on it and I hope she gets it."

Something tells Iga wants this WTA Finals so bad. She seems so focused on it and I hope she gets it.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Nah I need WTA to upload that third set on YouTube! Was tew tew good I need to see it again

Upload full third set on your YouTube channel. What Iga showed there was on par with prime level of Serena.

Iga Swiatek was invincible tonight. Some of the balls she retrieved were jawdropping. I can't see how any active player would've beaten her today. BUT.. I'm still not a fan of the hindrances

Vekic has so much to be proud of. She'll be back at the top where she belongs in no time



Vekic has so much to be proud of. She’ll be back at the top where she belongs in no time Iga Swiatek was invincible tonight. Some of the balls she retrieved were jawdropping. I can’t see how any active player would’ve beaten her today. BUT.. I’m still not a fan of the hindrancesVekic has so much to be proud of. She’ll be back at the top where she belongs in no time https://t.co/gC664Fbzl9

What was it in the third set? Donna Vekic played as in the best years, and here came the third set, Iga on full, did not give back a game to her rival, only knockout plays. What a show!

THE WAY IGANATION WAS BEGGING HER TO NOT PLAY THIS TOURNAMENT AND SHE ENDED UP WINNING IT

8TH TITLE IN 2022 B!TCHHHHHH I KNOW THAT'S FVCKING RIGHTTTTTT

That was some goatmode in the third set. Out of this world.

Im convinced she lost that 2nd set on purpose to change the "all Iga final wins are in 2 sets."

Iga Swiatek to finish the season with the WTA Finals

Iga Swiatek will be in action at the WTA Finals next

While the rest of the tennis world is preparing itself for the WTA 1000 event in Guadalajara up next, Iga Swiatek will take a short break after her San Diego Open triumph and be in action next at the season-ending WTA Finals.

The 21-year-old has already qualified for the tournament thanks to her exploits this year, along with Ons Jabeur and Jessica Pegula. The other five spots in the competition, however, are up for grabs, making the Guadalajara event one to look forward to this week for others in the running.

Swiatek made her debut at the Year-end Championships last year, where she lost out in the round robin stage. Although the Pole defeated eventual runner-up Paula Badosa in straight sets, she was overpowered by Aryna Sabalenka and Maria Sakkari.

Interestingly, Badosa, Sabalenka and Sakkari are all yet to qualify for the 2022 edition of the tournament, but are in a good position to secure their berths with a decent showing in Mexico.

