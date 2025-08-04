"Unreal" - Iga Swiatek-conqueror Clara Tauson makes feelings known on maiden win over Pole at Canadian Open

Clara Tauson registered a stunning 7-6(1), 6-3 win over Iga Swiatek in the fourth round of women's singles matches at the ongoing 2025 National Bank Open in Montreal. It marked the third meeting between the pair and the Dane's maiden victory against the Pole. In the immediate aftermath of the result, Tauson laid bare her feelings about defeating the World No. 3.

On Sunday, August 3, the Dane and the Pole locked horns for a place in the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 hardcourt event. The first set saw Tauson leading nearly throughout. However, Swiatek refused to give in, and took the set to a tiebreak, where the Dane lost only one point, that too because of a double fault. The second set was similar, but here, Tauson was more clinical to ultimately secure the win.

In her post-match, on-court interview, the WTA No. 19 was asked how she felt about coming out on top against Iga Swiatek for the first time. Clara Tauson answered:

"Unreal. Totally unreal."

Next, the 22-year-old was quizzed about the strategies she employed against the six-time Major champion. Here, Tauson spoke up about how she kept herself calm and worked hard despite the 'tough conditions' in Montreal's IGA Stadium.

"Yeah, I don't know. I was playing good tennis in se tough conditions here with the wind, but yeah, I really tried my best to keep my head cool and keep working even though I got broken in the second set. I was feeling confident and I'm really happy about the win," Tauson added.

Iga Swiatek defeated Clara Tauson on her way to the Wimbledon title this year

Iga Swiatek (left) and Clara Tauson (right) at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships (Source: Getty)

Clara Tauson and Iga Swiatek had squared off against each other earlier this year at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. With a place in the last eight on the line, the Pole produced a dominant performance to beat the Dane 6-4, 6-1. Swiatek would eventually go on to win the women's singles title at the grass Major.

Their only previous meeting prior to their Round of 16 matchup at SW19 came back in 2022 at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. Here, Tauson established a one set lead, but Swiatek ultimately staged a remarkable comeback and demolished the Dane across the second and third sets. The Pole went on to win the title here as well.

At the 2025 National Bank Open in Montreal, Tauson, the 16th seed, is set to clash against reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys in the last eight.

