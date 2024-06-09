Tennis great Boris Becker has hailed Iga Swiatek for her epic turnaround at the 2024 French Open. The German congratulated Swiatek for winning the 2024 Roland Garros despite facing hurdles, especially in her second-round clash against Naomi Osaka.

Boris Becker is a six-time Grand Slam champion and former World No. 1. He is often active on social media, being very vocal on the platform. Now, after Swiatek's French Open victory, the German highlighted the Pole's epic turnaround against Naomi Osaka in the second round of the 2024 French Open.

Iga Swiatek faced stern competition from the Japanese when they faced each other in the second round. Iga Swiatek was a match point down in the third and decisive set against Osaka at one point. From that position, the five-time Grand Slam winner made an inspirational comeback to win the closely contested match. She later went on to win her third consecutive French Open title as well.

Boris Becker referred to Iga Swiatek's resilience against Naomi Osaka and shared a very inspiring message on X(formerly Twitter) as he congratulated the Pole.

He wrote-

"Always play until the end …congratulations @iga_swiatek. "

The 56-year-old Becker, who currently works as a broadcaster for Eurosport was also present at the French Open finale. He had some nice words to say for Swiatek after her victory and even went on to compare the Pole to Rafael Nadal.

He was quoted as saying-

"She looks so perfect on the court so it's nice to see some emotions and it's good to see some nerves afterwards. Iga reminds me a bit of Rafael Nadal and I wouldn't be surprised if she reaches double figures in the titles in Paris."

"It doesn’t get more challenging than this" - Iga Swiatek after her French Open victory

Iga Swiatek celebrates after winning the 2024 French Open

The newly crowned French Open champion Iga Swiatek shared her feelings after her victory over Jasmine Paolini. She made history after winning the 2024 Roland Garros by becoming the youngest player to win the French Open four times.

She defeated Paolini 6-2, 6-1 in straight sets to win her third consecutive French Open title. After her victory, the five-time Grand Slam champion took to Instagram to express her feelings. She, by sharing pictures with her team and the trophy, thanked her team and family for their support.

She wrote-

"It doesn’t get more challenging than this. To stay disciplined for so many weeks, to focus on the right things, be here and now. But at the same time to enjoy life, to be happy, content. I’m so proud and grateful for my team, family, all the support - you have no idea. But yeah...I want to say it out loud. This.was.something.else."