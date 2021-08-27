US Open 2021: Ashleigh Barty's projected path to the final

Wimbledon champion Ashleigh Barty will look to win her second Grand Slam title of the season at the US Open, which gets underway in New York on August 31. The Australian has been the best player of the year by a mile and comes to the Big Apple on the back of her fifth title of the season at Cincinnati.

As the top seed at the final Major of the year, Barty will be keen to continue the momentum and see her name etched on the trophy.

On that note, here's a look at Barty's potential path to the final at the US Open.

Ashleigh Barty's 1st round opponent - Vera Zvonareva

Barty, who has never been past the fourth round at the US Open, has drawn 2010 runner-up Vera Zvonareva in the first round. The Russian is currently ranked as low as 101 in the world, having returned to the tour in 2016 following the birth of her daughter.

The 36-year-old can still pack a punch, but Barty should have far too much firepower for the Russian.

Ashleigh Barty's likely 2nd round opponent -

Clara Tauson

18-year-old Clara Tauson has been making rapid strides this year, as is evident from her title runs at Lyon and the 125 event in Chicago. The Dane enters the US Open with a lot of confidence, but she should meet her match in Barty.

Ashleigh Barty's likely 3rd round opponent - Veronika Kudermetova

Veronika Kudermetova could be Barty's first real test

Ashleigh Barty is likely to face her first real challenge in the third round against the rapidly-improving Veronika Kudermetova. The Russian won her maiden WTA title in Charleston, which catapulted her to a career-high ranking of No. 28 in April.

Currently perched at No. 31, Kudermetova could push the Aussie to the limit.

Ashleigh Barty's likely 4th round opponent - Jennifer Brady/Karolina Muchova

Either 13th seed Jennifer Brady or 22nd seed Karolina Muchova is likely to meet Barty in the round of 16.

Brady reached the Australian Open final in February, but has failed to make any kind of impact since. The 2020 US Open semifinalist retired in Cincinnati due to knee and foot issues, and her fitness remains a real concern.

Karolina Muchova, on the other hand, reached the Australian Open semifinals and the Wimbledon quarterfinals and will be looking to make yet another deep run at a Slam. Muchova stopped Barty in Melbourne and will fancy her chances of a repeat.

Ashleigh Barty's likely quarter-final opponent - Iga Swiatek/Belinda Bencic

If Barty reaches the quarterfinals, she could run into seventh seed Iga Swiatek or Olympic champion Belinda Bencic. Although the Pole has won a couple of titles this year, she lost her very first match of the US Open Series in Cincinnati and is woefully short of match practice.

Former US Open semifinalist Bencic, on the other hand, could be a tougher test, having reached the quarterfinals at Cincinnati just last week.

Ashleigh Barty's likely semi-final opponent - Karolina Pliskova

Fourth seed Karolina Pliskova is projected to cross swords with Ashleigh Barty in the semifinals in a rematch of their Wimbledon final, which the Australian won in three sets.

The Czech is coming off a runner-up finish in Montreal and a semifinal showing in Cincinnati and will be hoping to produce fireworks in New York.

Ashleigh Barty's likely opponent in the final - Naomi Osaka/Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka is the second seed at the US Open

Should the seeds hold up, Barty will find herself squaring off against second seed Naomi Osaka or third seed Aryna Sabalenka in the summit clash.

Defending champion Naomi Osaka has looked a pale shadow of herself since her return to the tour from a two-month hiatus. She was shown the door by Jil Teichmann in the third round in Cincinnati, and comes to New York low on confidence.

Aryna Sabalenka, meanwhile, posted mixed results in the two US Open Series tournaments that she played. The Belarusian made the last four in Montreal, but had to bite the dust in her opener in Cincinnati.

Going by current form, Sabalenka looks the likelier of the two to meet Ashleigh Barty in the final.

