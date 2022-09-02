US Open 2022: 5 American male players in third round, most from any country

It has been a good US Open for American male players, with five of them reaching the third round - the most by any country.

Despite tenth seed Taylor Fritz, the top American player, crashing out in the first round, Frances Tiafoe has led four of his compatriots into the Round of 32. This is the largest representation of any country in the round, with Spain and Great Britain having four apiece.

The five Americans to reach within one round of the second week at Flushing Meadows are Tiafoe, JJ Wolf, Tommy Paul, Brandon Nakashima and Jenson Brooksby.

While Tiafoe and Brooksby made it to the second week previously, Paul and Nakashima have reached the third round for the first time. Meanwhile, Wolf is through to the US Open third round for the second time, having done so two years ago.

Which American male player could go deepest at US Open this fortnight?

Frances Tiafoe at the 2022 US Open

Frances Tiafoe, among the five American male players in the third round, seems to have the best chance of going deep into the second week.

The 22nd seed hasn't dropped a set all week but faces a tough test against 14th-seeded Diego Schwartzman. Tiafoe trails the Argentine 2-1 in their head-to-head meetings, though he won the pair's last meeting in the Vienna quarterfinals last year. Schwartzman, though, is a two-time US Open quarterfinalist and reached the fourth round last year.

Meanwhile, Brooksby saved eight set points in the second set to defeat Cincinnati champion Borna Coric and make it to the third round. However, he faces third seed Carlos Alcaraz next, who is one of the contenders to go all the way this fortnight.

Nakashima will take on 11th seed Jannik Sinner as he seeks to reach the second week in back-to-back Majors, having made the Round of 16 at Wimbledon this year. Sinner made the second week last year in New York and will fancy his chances of doing so again.

Meanwhile, 29th seed Tommy Paul, who opened his account at Flushing Meadows this year, will take on fifth seed Casper Ruud next. The Norwegian will look to go deep at the US Open after making his first Major final at Roland Garros this year, where he lost to Rafael Nadal. Ruud, though, has never reached the second week at Flushing Meadows.

JJ Wolf will take on the red-hot Nick Kyrgios, who has won 12 of his 14 singles matches on the North American hardcourts coming into New York. Kyrgios is in a rich vein of form, making his first Major final at Wimbledon and doing the double at Washington DC.

