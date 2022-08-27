US Open 2022 American players' schedule today: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details ft. Serena Williams, Coco Gauff | Day 1

Monday will mark day one of the 2022 US Open and the likes of Serena Williams and Coco Gauff will be in action.

Several American players will be eager to seal their place in the second round of the Major. Williams will compete in her final US Open and will be up against Danka Kovinic, while Gauff will face French qualifier Leolia Jeanjean.

Others like Taylor Fritz, Alison Riske-Amritraj and Madison Keys will also play their respective first-round matches.

So without further ado, let's take a look at the schedule for the American players on Day 1 of the 2022 US Open.

Arthur Ashe Stadium

(12) Coco Gauff vs (Q) Leolia Jeanjean (first match on court, starts at 12 pm local time)

(WC) Serena Williams vs Danka Kovinic (starts at 7 pm local time)

Louis Armstrong Stadium

(20) Madison Keys vs Dayana Yastremska (third match on court, after Simona Halep vs Daria Snigur)

Grandstand

(10) Taylor Fritz vs Brandon Holt (fourth match on court, not before 6 pm local time)

Court 5

(WC) JJ Wolf vs (16) Roberto Bautista Agut (first match on court, starts at 11 am local time)

(5) Ons Jabeur vs Madison Brengle (third match on court, after Stan Wawrinka vs Corentin Moutet)

(31) Shelby Rogers vs Arantxa Rus

Court 10

(WC) Ben Shelton vs (Q) Nuno Borges (second match on court, after Yoshihito Nishioka vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina)

Court 13

Ann Li vs Camila Osorio (first match on court, starts at 11 am local time)

(27) Karen Khachanov vs Denis Kudla (third match on court, after Wu Yibing vs Nikoloz Basilashvili)

Court 4

Sebastian Korda vs Facundo Bagnis (first match on court, starts at 11 am local time)

Court 7

John Millman vs (WC) Emilio Nava (first match on court, starts at 11 am local time)

Court 9

(WC) Elizabeth Mandlik vs Tamara Zidansek (second match on court, after Alejandro Tabilo vs Kamil Majchrzak)

Court 11

(29) Tommy Paul vs Bernabe Zapata Miralles (first match on court, starts at 11 am local time)

(WC) Coco Vandeweghe vs Maryna Zanevska (second match on court, Paul vs Zapata Miralles)

Court 12

(29) Alison Riske-Amritraj vs (WC) Eleana Yu (first match on court, starts at 11 am)

Court 14

(30) Maxime Cressy vs Marton Fucsovics (second match on court, after Rebecca Peterson vs Anna Kalinskaya)

Where to watch the US Open in the United States

American viewers can watch the tournament live on ESPN, which has the broadcasting rights. The marquee matches can be watched on ESPN and ESPN2, while all the other matches can be viewed on ESPN3 and ESPN++.

US Open 2022- Match Timings for Day 1

The matches start at 11 am local time (3 pm GMT) on all courts except for the Arthur Ashe Stadium, where the action will begin at 12 pm local time (4 pm GMT)

