US Open 2022 American players' TV schedule today: When are Coco Gauff, Madison Keys and Jack Sock playing? - Complete list | Day 7

A total of 39 American players will be in action on Day 7 of the US Open, with Coco Gauff and Alison Riske-Amritraj both fighting for a place in the quarterfinals. The former will be up against Zhang Shuai, while the latter will face 17th seed Caroline Garcia.

Gauff will enter her match as the favorite to win, but Riske is bound to have a tough time against Garcia, who recently won the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

The likes of Jack Sock, Rajeev Ram, Madison Keys, and Desirae Krawczyk will be involved in the doubles fixtures on Sunday while many youngsters will be in action at the junior tournaments at the US Open.

So, without any further ado, let's take a look at the schedule for the American players in action on Day 7 of the US Open.

Arthur Ashe Stadium

(12) Coco Gauff vas Zhang Shuai (second match on court, after Casper Ruud vs Corentin Moutet)

Louis Armstrong Stadium

Alison Riske will fight for a place in the quarterfinals of the US Open

(29) Alison Riske-Amritraj vs (17) Caroline Garcia (second match on court, after Matteo Berrettini vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina)

Grandstand

(1) Rajeev Ram / Joe Salisbury vs (10) Simone Bolelli / Fabio Fognini (second match on court, after Quentin Halys / Adrian Mannarino vs Marcelo Arevalo / Jean-Julien Rojer)

(10) Nicole Melichar-Martinez / Ellen Perez vs (8) Anna Danilina / Beatriz Haddad Maia (third match on court, after Ram / Salisbury vs Bolelli / Fognini)

(WC) Madison Keys / Bjorn Fratangelo vs (2) Zhang Shuai / Mate Pavic (fourth match on court, after Melichar-Martinez / Perez vs Danilina / Haddad Maia.

Court 17

(9) Asia Muhammad / Ena Shibahara vs (5) Gabriela Dabrowski / Giuliana Olmos (second match on court, after Barbora Krejcikova / Katerina Siniakova vs Shuko Aoyama / Hao-Ching Chan)

(1) Desirae Krawczyk / Neal Skupski vs (WC) Caty McNally / William Blumberg (third match on court, after Muhammad / Shibahara vs Dabrowski / Olmos)

Leylah Fernandez / Jack Sock vs Gabriela Dabrowski / Max Purcell (fourth match on court, after Krawczyk / Skupski vs McNally / Blumberg)

Court 5

(4) Celine Naef vs (WC) Sonya Macavei (third match on court, after Nikola Mektic / Mate Pavic vs Robin Haase / Philipp Oswald)

(1) Daniel Vallejo / (WC) Kaylan Bigun (fourth match on court, Naef vs Macavei)

Court 10

(8) Taylah Preston vs Alyssa Ahn (first match on court, starts at 11 am local time)

(7) Gonzalo Bueno vs (WC) Jelani Sarr (second match on court, after Ahn vs Preston)

(16) Michael Zheng vs (WC) Boris Zgola (third match on court, Bueno vs Sarr)

(LL) Calvin Baieri vs Rei Sakamoto (fourth match on court, after Zheng vs Zgola)

Court 13

Mia Slama vs Nina Vargova (first match on court, starts at 11 am local time)

(WC) Darwin Blanch vs Pedro Rodenas (second match on court, after Slama vs Vargova)

(Q) Constantinos Koshis vs Ozan Baris (third match on court, after Blanch vs Rodenas)

(Q) Sean Daryabeigi vs Paul Inchauspe (fourth match on court, after Koshis vs Baris)

Court 4

Ella McDonald vs Eleana Yu (second match on court, after Branko Djuric vs Peter Nad)

Alanis Hamilton vs Lucie Havlickova (fourth match on court, after William Jansenm vs Jeremy Jin)

Court 6

Valerie Glozman vs Yaroslava Bartashevich (second match on court, after Alexandra Eala vs Annabelle Xu)

Court 7

Paul Barbier Gazeu vs (WC) Kyle Kang (first match on court, starts at 11 am local time)

Anastasya Lopata vs (16) Qavia Lopez (second match on court, after Gazeu vs Kang)

Sayaka Ishii vs Iva Jovic (third match on court, after Lopata vs Lopez)

Alex Michelsen vs Tanapatt Nirundorn (fourth match on court, after Ishii vs Jovic)

Court 9

Jack Loutit vs Alexander Frusina (second match on court, after Carolina Kuhl vs Angella Okutoyi)

Court 11

(4) Storm Sanders / John Peers vs (WC) Bernarda Pera / Jackson Withrow (second match on court, after Hugo Nys / Jan Zielinski vs Ariel Behar / Gonzalo Escobar)

(9) Victoria Mboko vs Kaitlin Quevedo (third match on court, after Sanders / Peers vs Pera / Withrow)

(6) Nikola Daubnerova vs Clervie Ngounoue (fourth match on court, after Mboko vs Quevedo)

Court 12

(6) Lautaro Midon vs (6) Learner Tien (first match on court, starts at 11 am local time)

(14) Yaroslav Demin vs Nicholas Godsick (second match on court, after Midon vs Tien)

Hayato Matsuoka vs Aidan Kim (third match on court, after Demin vs Godsick)

Tatum Evans vs Amelia Waligora (fourth match on court, after Matsuoka vs Kim)

Court 14

(WC) Alexander Razeghi vs Olaf Pieczkowski (first match on court, starts at 11 am)

Arana Anagasty-Pursoo vs Lanlana Tararudee (fourth match on court, after Rebecca Munk Mortensen vs Georgia Pedone)

Where to Watch US Open 2022

Here's a look at the full list of channels broadcasting the 2022 US Open:

USA - ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and ESPN++.

Canada - TSN and RDS.

United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland - Amazon Prime Video.

Australia - Fox Sports & SBS.

Middle East and North Africa - beIN Sports.

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport.

China - Iqiyi & CCTV.

Europe - Eurosport.

Japan - WOWOW.

Latin and Central America, Mexico, and the Caribbean - ESPN International.

India - Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv.

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV and the US Open website.

US Open 2022- Match timings

The matches at the US Open start at 11 am local time on most of the show courts. At Arthur Ashe Stadium, the action will commence at 12 pm local time.

Country Start time on Arthur Ashe Start time on Louis Armstrong Start time on Grandstand and other courts USA and Canada 12 pm ET, 4 September 11 am ET, 4 September 11 am ET, 1 September India 9: 30 pm IST, 4 September 8: 30 pm IST, 4 September 8: 30 pm IST, 4 September

Edited by Anirudh