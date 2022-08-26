US Open 2022: Christopher Eubanks and Brandon Holt, son of two-time champion Tracy Austin, one win away from reaching the main draw

The qualifying stages of the US Open are into their final round, with Christopher Eubanks and Brandon Holt just one win away from making the main draw. The two players are the only Americans left in the men's singles qualifiers.

Eubanks, who is currently ranked 147th in the world, survived a marathon clash against Gregoire Barrere, beating the Frenchman 7-6(6), 6-7(2), 7-6(4). He will face Italian Raul Brancaccio for a place in the main draw.

Holt, who is the son of two-time US Open champion Tracy Austin, booked his place in the final round of qualifying by defeating Emilio Gomez 2-6, 6-3, 6-2. He will next face Dimitar Kuzmanov, who ousted Liam Broady.

In the women's singles qualifying, four Americans are into the final round. Sachia Vickery is just a match away from making her sixth appearance in the main draw at the US Open. She beat Zhu Lin 6-3, 6-4 and will next face Cristina Bucsa.

Whitney Osuigwe defeated Mirjam Bjorklund 6-3, 6-4 to reach the final qualifying round, where she will be up against Elisabetta Cocciaretto. A win would see the 20-year-old make her fourth main-draw appearance at the US Open.

Catherine Harrison and Ashlyn Krueger also booked their spots in the final qualifying round by beating Lizette Cabrera and Katie Boulter respectively. The former will face Eva Lys while the latter will be up against Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove.

Seventeen-year-old Czech youngster Linda Fruhvirtova, who reached the last 16 of the Miami Open, is one match away from entering the main draw of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career. She thrashed Carolina Alves 6-0, 6-2 and will next face Chloe Paquet.

US Open 2022 qualifying: Day 3 results for American players

Men's singles

Christopher Eubanks def. Gregoire Barrere 7-6(6), 6-7(2), 7-6(4)

Alexander Ritschard def. Zachary Svajda 6-4, 5-7, 6-1

Brandon Holt def. Emilio Gomez 2-6, 6-3, 6-2

Nicolas Jarry def. Bjorn Fratangelo 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-3

Federico Delbonis def. Ethan Quinn 5-7, 6-2, 6-1

Flavio Cobolli def. Bruno Kuzuhara 6-3, 6-1

Nuno Borges def. Govind Nanda 6-4, 6-4

Women's singles

Sachia Vickery def. Zhu Lin 6-3, 6-4

Ashlyn Krueger def. Katie Boulter 6-3, 6-4

Catherine Harrison def. Lizette Cabrera 6-3, 7-6(2)

Elisabetta Cocciaretto def. Caty McNally 3-6, 6-2, 6-3

Georgina Garcia Perez def. Kayla Day 6-4, 1-6, 6-4

Anastasia Zakharova def. Katrina Scott 6-2, 6-3

Maddison Inglis def. Valerie Glozman 6-4, 6-3

Whitney Osuigwe def. Mirjam Bjorklund 6-3, 6-4

