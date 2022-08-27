US Open 2022: Complete list of players who qualified for the main draw ft. Brandon Holt and Christopher Eubanks

The US Open qualifiers came to an end, with four players from the United States making it to the main draw of the singles tournaments.
In the men's singles event, Brandon Holt reached the main draw of a Grand Slam for the very first time in his career by beating Bulgaria's Dimitar Kuzmanov 6-4, 3-6, 6-3. The 24-year-old is the son of two-time US Open champion Tracy Austin and was seen celebrating his win with his mother after the match.
Holt will face 10th seed Taylor Fritz in the first round of the US Open and the winner will take on either Aljaz Bedene or Pedro Cachin.
Joining the 24-year-old in the main draw is Christopher Eubanks, who came back from a set down to beat Raul Brancaccio 4-6, 6-1, 6-4. He will take on Pedro Martinez in the opening round, with the winner facing either Jannik Sinner or Daniel Altmaier in the second round.
In the women's singles event, Ashlyn Krueger and Catherine Harrison booked their places in the main draw. The former defeated Leslie Pattinama Kerkhove 7-5, 6-3 and will take on two-time runner-up Victoria Azarenka in the first round of the US Open.
Harrison made it to the main draw of the tournament for the first time in her career by triumphing 6-4, 6-4 over Eva Lys. She will face sixth seed Aryna Sabalenka in the first round, with the winner taking on either Kaia Kanepi or Tereza Martincova in the next round.
Whitney Osuigwe and Sachia Vickery failed to make the main draw as they were beaten by Elisabetta Cocciaretto and Cristina Bucsa respectively.
Elsewhere, 16-year-old Czech Sara Beljek made it to the tournament along with her 17-year-old compatriot Linda Fruhvirtova.
Maximilian Marterer maintained his 100% win record in the US Open qualifiers and made it to the main draw by beating Riccardo Bonadia 6-4, 6-3. He will take on 2014 champion and 15th seed Marin Cilic in the first round.
Full list of qualifiers in the main draw of the US Open
Men's singles
Enzo Couacaud
Daniel Elahi Galan
Gijs Brouwer
Federico Delbonis
Christopher Eubanks
Tomas Machac
Niuno Borges
Facundo Bagnis
Zhang Zhizhen
Alexander Ritschard
Wu Yibing
Pavel Gotov
Norbert Gombos
Brandon Holt
Maximilian Marterer
Nicolas Jarry
Women's singles
Fernanda Contreras Gomez
Cristina Bucsa
Leolia Jeanjean
Linda Noskova
Viktorija Golubic
Erika Andreeva
Clara Burel
Viktoria Kuzmova
Elisabetta Cocciaretto
Elina Avanesyan
Daria Snigur
Linda Fruhvirtova
Yuan Yue
Sara Beljek
Catherine Harrison
Ashlyn Krueger