US Open 2022 draw: Rafael Nadal's projected path to the final ft. potential blockbuster clash with Carlos Alcaraz in SF

Rafael Nadal will look to add to his men's record tally of 22 Grand Slam titles when the US Open gets underway on August 29.

Seeded second in the final Major of the season, the Spaniard will begin his campaign against unheralded Australian wildcard Rinky Hijikata.

However, the 36-year-old's form and fitness remain questionable. The reigning Australian Open and French Open champion's quest for a Calendar Slam was cut short at Wimbledon, where he suffered an abdominal injury, forcing him to withdraw before the semifinals.

Nadal did return to action in Cincinnati last week but fell in a three-setter against eventual champion Borna Coric in his first match. However, if the former World No. 1 does indeed manage to regain his top form in New York, he has a pretty good chance of sealing his fifth title at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

On that note, here's a detailed look at the Spaniard's path to the final of the 2022 US Open:

Rafael Nadal's 1st-round opponent - Rinky Hijikata

Nadal starts off his quest for a fifth title at Flushing Meadows against Australian wildcard Rinky Hijikata. The 21-year-old will be making his main-draw debut at a Slam.

The 2018 Youth Olympic doubles silver medalist is currently placed at 198th in the world rankings, with his best performance of the season coming on the ITF circuit, where he won a couple of $25,000 events.

Rafael Nadal's 2nd-round opponent - Fabio Fognini/Aslan Karatsev

In the second round, the 22-time Grand Slam champion could meet old rival Fabio Fognini, who famously upset him in five sets in New York back in 2015. But for the World No. 61 to get a shot at toppling Nadal again at the same venue, he needs to overcome the 38th-ranked Aslan Karatsev first.

The Sydney champion rediscovered his form on the post-Wimbledon claycourt swing before struggling once again as the tour moved to the North American hardcourts.

Rafael Nadal's likely 3rd-round opponent - Miomir Kecmanovic

Kecmanovic in action at the Los Cabos Open 2022

World No. 36 Miomir Kecmanovic could run into Nadal in the third round. The Serb made a fantastic start to the season, reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open, the quarterfinals in Rio, Santiago, Indian Wells, Miami, and Belgrade before going a step better to reach the last four in Munich.

After a lull, he once again got back to his rhythm to make the semifinals in Los Cabos.

Kecmanovic will be looking to draw inspiration from his early-season heroics if he faces Nadal.

Rafael Nadal's likely 4th-round opponent - Frances Tiafoe/Diego Schwartzman

With his powerful serve and blistering forehands, two-time US Open pre-quarterfinalist Frances Tiafoe has always been a force to reckon with on these courts. The World No. 24 could be Nadal's likely fourth-round opponent, provided he manages to navigate through a tricky section that also has the pocket dynamo, Diego Schwartzman.

The World No. 16 is a two-time quarterfinalist at the US Open and would love to perform at his best against Nadal, having taken a set off the Spaniard in their most recent meeting at the 2021 French Open.

Rafael Nadal's likely quarterfinal opponent - Cameron Norrie/Andrey Rublev

Cameron Norrie strikes the ball at the Western & Southern Open

British No. 1 Cameron Norrie is one of two players standing in Nadal's way in the quarterfinals, with the other being Andrey Rublev.

Two-time US Open quarterfinalist Rublev hasn't done much of note since reaching the semifinals in Washington, which makes Norrie a bigger favorite to emerge from that section of the draw.

The 27-year-old Briton, on the other hand, has had a consistent few weeks, reaching the quarterfinals at Eastbourne, semifinals at Wimbledon, final at Los Cabos, round of 16 in Montreal, and the semifinals at Cincinnati.

The World No. 9 will be looking to bring his newly acquired confidence to the fore when he takes on Nadal.

Rafael Nadal's likely semifinal opponent - Carlos Alcaraz/Jannik Sinner

Carlos Alcaraz serves at the Western & Southern Open

Rafael Nadal will most likely be up against one of the two brightest talents from the Next Gen if the draw pans out according to predictions.

The tennis universe could be treated to an enthralling battle between the master and the apprentice if the World No. 4 Carlos Alcaraz makes his maiden semifinal at the US Open. The 19-year-old had a breakthrough run last year, reaching his first-ever Grand Slam quarterfinal at this very venue.

He has come armed with four titles this season and a quarterfinal finish in Cincinnati.

But before he gets that far, Alcaraz could possibly have to withstand the barrage of shots coming from his fellow Next Gen player Jannik Sinner, who edged him in an exciting Umag final just last month.

The World No. 13 made the round of 16 in both Montreal and Cincinnati and would need to put his best foot forward if he is to tackle Nadal.

Rafael Nadal's likely final opponent - Daniil Medvedev/Stefanos Tsitsipas

If Nadal manages to reach the summit clash yet again, he could find himself facing either World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev or Cincinnati runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The two were recently involved in a grueling semifinal at the Cincinnati Masters, where the Greek came through in three sets.

World No. 5 Tsitsipas has a couple of titles to his name from five finals this year. Medvedev, on the other hand, has managed to taste glory only once in four finals this season.

Both clearly need to bring their best game against Nadal if they are to stop the southpaw from lifting the US Open trophy for the fifth time.

